World Christmas Market returns to Marina Bay; make festive accessories in new Japanese art workshop

An artist’s impression of Togetherland’s arrival entrance, the Gateway of Stars. The family-friendly festival takes place at Bayfront Event Space.

World Christmas Market adds festive buzz at Marina Bay

It is the most wonderful time of the year. The World Christmas Market 2025 returns for its second edition Togetherland in Singapore with a bigger, brighter Christmas playground of nine festive zones. The Christmas market opens from Dec 11 , 2025 to Jan 4 , 2026 at Bayfront Event Space.

The family-friendly festival features more than 40 food-and-beverage concepts, 60 retail booths and a n original musical called The Brightest Christmas Star.

There are also pet-friendly zones, and rides, games and many activities for children.

The 2025 edition – presented with the Urban Redevelopment Authority as part of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2026 – spans about 20,000 sq m. This is double the footprint of its 2024 debut at The Promontory waterfront in Marina Bay.

Organised by Oceanus Media Global, a Singapore-based creative technology firm, Togetherland opens with the Gateway of Stars, a shimmering tunnel of lights, kinetic sculptures and arches that ushers visitors into the Constellation Town Square.

Scattered across the grounds are reindeer sculptures of up to 4m tall , marking the entrances to the nine experiential zones inspired by Santa’s reindeer.

A highlight is the Dancer’s Magical Stage, where the 50-minute The Brightest Christmas Star musical will be performed nightly by an all-local cast including actress-singers Seah Janice and Claris Tan.

Another draw is the 8m-tall real Christmas tree studded with 1,500 mirror balls, ringed by festive stalls, light installations and a Community Wishing Tree.

A returning favourite is the Christmas Tree Farm by home-grown , family-owned floral and landscape company Sing See Soon, which showcases real Christmas trees, ornaments and holiday decor.

“A real Christmas tree brings an authenticity that’s hard to replicate,” says Ms Gracelyn Lin, chief executive of Sing See Soon. “More than a decoration, it’s a tradition that stays with families – one that many in Singapore seldom get the chance to experience.”

Info: Go to www.togetherland.world and follow @togetherland.sg on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for the full list of events and regular updates.

Make a fabric Christmas tree in Japanese craft workshop

Tsumami-zaiku Christmas Tree. PHOTO: PALETTE JAPAN ASIA

Learn to pinch, shape and glue together small fabric squares using a 200-year-old Japanese craft technique called tsumami-zaiku to make intricate floral and decorative art at a series of workshops.

The three-hour workshop held at Jalan Pemimpin on Dec 11 costs $80 a participant. It is conducted by Ms Agnes Thing, a certified tsumami-zaiku trainer.

Ms Agnes Thing, a tsumami-zaiku-certified trainer. PHOTO: PALETTE JAPAN ASIA

Tsumami-zaiku, which means “pinched handiwork”, developed in Japan – especially in Kyoto and Tokyo – during the Edo period from 1603 to 1868.

The crafted pieces, such as brooches and accessories, were traditionally worn as hair ornaments by brides and apprentices in traditional Japanese arts called maiko.

But the craft has recently seen a resurgence in Japan.

Tsumami-zaiku Christmas Tree. PHOTO: PALETTE JAPAN ASIA

Ms Thing says the workshop is a meditative ode to making bespoke ornaments.

“Tsumami-zaiku promotes calm focus and emotional well-being,” says the Singaporean, who is one of nine certified trainers based in Singapore. “The repetitive, precise nature of folding fabric encourages mindfulness and provides a therapeutic escape from the holiday bustle.”

She says more workshops are planned in the run-up to Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day in 2026. There are also certification courses, starting at $1,386, for those who would like to take up the art form.

Info: The three-hour tsumami-zaiku workshop is held at 03-07 Kong Beng Industrial Building, 41 Jalan Pemimpin, on Dec 11 from 2pm. It is organised by AT Marketing Consultancy. For more information, e-mail Ms Agnes Tay at palettejapanasia@gmail.com or WhatsApp her on 9236-4678.

Italian luxury door and window brand opens flagship showroom

The living room area features large sliding facades that dissolve boundaries between indoors and outdoors – a reflection of Singapore’s tropical lifestyle – while showcasing Italian craftsmanship. PHOTO: DELUXE SYSTEMS

Deluxe Systems, an Italian luxury window and door brand , has turned a two-storey space in Ubi into a mock-up of a tropical home to inspire architects and design-savvy home owners in South-east Asia.

The showroom, accessible via appointment, spans 250 sq m on the ground floor and 60 sq m on the mezzanine. The ground floor features aluminium, glass and PVC systems while the mezzanine showcases wooden and flush-to-wall doors and railings.

The patio acts as an indoor-outdoor space where visitors can experience a cross-section of Deluxe Systems’ window, door and railing solutions from its seven Italian partner brands. PHOTO: DELUXE SYSTEMS

Mr Germano Vitali, director of Deluxe Systems, says this is the first time in South-east Asia that a comprehensive range of Italian window and door design, as well as European culture and craftsmanship, are being showcased under one roof.

“Here, architects and clients can experience the products – to see and feel what will become part of their projects,” says Mr Vitali. “It’s a place where we bring the finest Italian craftsmanship directly to our clients.”

Styled as a contemporary residence, the showroom flows through a kitchen, living and dining areas and a patio.

Large sliding facades and folding systems blur the boundaries between indoors and outdoors, echoing Singapore’s tropical, al fresco outlook on living.

Deluxe Systems brings together seven Italian brands, including Apexfine, Ponzio, Faraone and Flessya, which are each showcased in dedicated zones.

Info: The showroom is at 02-02 UB Point, 61 Ubi Avenue 1. For appointments, go to www.ds.asia/contact-us