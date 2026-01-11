Work of a vet: Going beyond treatment to include pathology and biosurveillance

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – In a quiet room at the Centre for Animal and Veterinary Sciences (CAVS), the air is cool and smells faintly of disinfectant.

While many veterinarians spend their mornings greeted by barking dogs or purring cats in a clinic, my day begins with a silence filled with unanswered questions.

I am a veterinarian at the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of the National Parks Board. My patients are no longer living, but they still have stories to tell – stories that I am tasked to uncover.

Whether I am performing a post-mortem examination to give a grieving owner closure, investigating a case of suspected animal cruelty or searching for signs of diseases that could threaten Singapore’s national biosecurity, my work is a different kind of veterinary medicine. It is forensic and scientific, yet paradoxically, deeply emotional.

Reflecting on my diverse career journey, people often ask why I chose public service instead of the more traditional route of a private clinic. The answer comes down to how I can more broadly contribute to the lives of many.

From curiosity to career

Like many veterinarians, my love for animals started at a young age .

I was the child who stopped to admire every creature, no matter how small. While other kids watched cartoons, my favourite TV series growing up was the classic nature documentary, Planet Earth (1986).

My family kept small pets – fish, hamsters, chicks – and I adored them. However, they eventually died, as all pets do.

I was heartbroken and confused. I remember feeling helpless, wishing I knew why they had to die and what more I could have done. That desire for answers sparked my first interest in becoming a veterinarian.

As I went through veterinary school, my perspective widened. While private veterinarians do heroic work saving one precious life at a time, working for the Government would allow me to make decisions that could protect thousands. I was also drawn to the variety of roles AVS offered, allowing veterinarians to explore diverse career paths, from policy-making to border control to pathology.

Navigating a career in public service

My own career has been a testament to this variety, spanning different aspects of Singapore’s animal health system.

My first role was at the Animal Quarantine Centre. There, I monitored imported dogs and cats, ensuring they were healthy and free from exotic diseases like rabies.

It was a role that taught me how to balance compassion with vigilance, ensuring the welfare of pets in isolation while upholding the biosecurity measures that keep Singapore safe.

Later, I moved to a role in veterinary licensing , which posed a different challenge. There, I was not treating animals; I was regulating the professionals who do.

Evaluating complaints was never easy, but it taught me that for animal welfare to truly thrive, people need a veterinary community built on trust, communication and high standards.

Today, at CAVS, I feel I have come full circle. I am finally able to answer the question my younger self always asked: “Why?”

When a beloved pet dies suddenly and the owner is distraught, my work can provide the closure he or she needs to heal. When an animal is a victim of abuse, my findings provide evidence for legal proceedings.

And then there is the ongoing biosurveillance work. We are constantly testing for zoonotic diseases – illnesses that can jump from animals to humans.

By understanding how an animal died, we can prevent outbreaks that could affect both animal and human populations. This is the heart of Singapore’s One Health approach – the idea that human, animal and environmental health are inextricably linked.

Looking back on my journey, I am reminded that veterinary work is not only about treatment, but also about the quiet, behind-the-scenes efforts that keep Singapore’s environment safe for both people and animals.

How you can help

As pet owners, you play a critical role in the One Health ecosystem. Many of the cases I see on the table are preventable. The best way to honour your pet is to be proactive while it is still with you.

Here is what every pet owner should know.

1. Trust your instincts

You know your pet best. If you notice small changes – like a drop in appetite or low energy – do not ignore them. Many post-mortems reveal conditions that were present for a while. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

2. Vaccinations matter

Vaccinations do not just protect your own pet, but they also stop diseases from spreading to other animals in the community.

3. Know where your pet comes from

If you are getting a new pet, ensure that it comes from a reputable licensed source.

My time in the quarantine sector showed me that illegal imports often bring in diseases that can be devastating for both new owners and local animals.

4. Don’t fear the answers

If you face the heartbreak of a sudden loss, know that asking for a post-mortem is not just about finding a cause of death. It can provide you with peace of mind and help protect the other pets in your community.