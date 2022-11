SINGAPORE – Ms Gabrielle Loh caught a brilliant display of cherry blossoms this past spring in South Korea, but she was not there on holiday.

The 44-year-old, who is based in Singapore, spent three months from February to May on a “workation” in the Land of Morning Calm. She scored a “good deal” on an apartment in the expensive Gangnam district and also stayed in Sokcho in the east, Busan and Jeju island in the south, as well as scenic Gyeongju in the south-east.