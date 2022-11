SINGAPORE – Mr Gabriel Wong, 30, and his wife Zoey Sin, 28, fell in love with Bali during their holidays there. They talked about moving to the idyllic Indonesian island, but did not make concrete plans.

“Then Covid-19 happened and we shifted our business 100 per cent online. So it made no more sense to stay here in Singapore,” says Mr Wong, chief executive officer and founder of Ascend Marketing, a digital marketing agency. Ms Sin is its head of operations.