Work eat - snooze work

Telecommuting is here to stay, but not everyone has a conducive environment to work from home.

In recent months, more hotels and even cinema operator Golden Village have launched co-working packages to make full use of lounge spaces. Golden Village even allows patrons to catch 40 winks on a plush recliner in its Gold Class cinema.

"We are constantly looking at new and innovative ways to remain relevant to our customers and demonstrate our ability to adapt to changing times," says Ms Lydia Wong, director of marketing for Golden Village.

Wi-Fi, these days a need rather than a luxury, was zippy at all four lounges The Sunday Times visited.

Here is the lowdown on what else to expect at these new co-working spaces.