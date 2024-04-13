Words of wisdom from the dying: ‘Accept your burdens and move forward’

SINGAPORE – Mr Toh Kok Peng was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), formerly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, at the age of 36. Over time, the rare motor neurone disease affects control of the muscles needed to move, speak, eat and breathe. There is no cure for ALS.

Now 39, Mr Toh is paralysed and he cannot talk. He uses an augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) device known as Tobii. AAC refers to all the ways in which a person communicates besides talking. By using a communication aid that is controlled with his eyes, he can use a digital voice or type messages. He used the latter method to respond to The Straits Times’ interview questions.