Words of wisdom from the dying: ‘Accept your burdens and move forward’

Mr Toh Kok Peng was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), formerly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, at the age of 36. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Venessa Lee
Senior Correspondent
Updated
Apr 13, 2024, 01:00 PM
Published
Apr 13, 2024, 01:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Mr Toh Kok Peng was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), formerly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, at the age of 36. Over time, the rare motor neurone disease affects control of the muscles needed to move, speak, eat and breathe. There is no cure for ALS.

Now 39, Mr Toh is paralysed and he cannot talk. He uses an augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) device known as Tobii. AAC refers to all the ways in which a person communicates besides talking. By using a communication aid that is controlled with his eyes, he can use a digital voice or type messages. He used the latter method to respond to The Straits Times’ interview questions.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top