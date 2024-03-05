Woman who became deaf overnight: ‘I could not hear my son call out to me’

SINGAPORE – Madam Oh Lee Hoon was 32 when she lost her hearing suddenly.
It was an ordinary Sunday morning, when she woke up to see her toddler son running towards her. However, she could not hear a thing, even though she could see his lips moving.
SINGAPORE – Madam Oh Lee Hoon was 32 when she lost her hearing suddenly.
It was an ordinary Sunday morning, when she woke up to see her toddler son running towards her. However, she could not hear a thing, even though she could see his lips moving.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.