Wine pairings, chef-crafted menus: Enjoy fine dining in the sky in these premium cabins 

With its dedicated wine cellar, chef partnerships and regionally inspired menus, Emirates brings a restaurant-style dining experience to travellers at 12,000m in the air

Travellers in premium class are served chef-designed menus and a selection of wines and champagne chosen to complement the flavours at altitude.

At 12,000m, flavours behave differently. Salt, spice and umami elements come to the fore, while sweetness retreats and aromas drift. Even a simple dish demands deft handling to taste balanced in the air. This is where Emirates places its focus, treating the first bite as the beginning of the journey.

Whether it is a slow-braised lamb shank perfumed with Middle Eastern spices or a delicately poached sea bass with citrus beurre blanc, meals are designed to hold up well at altitude.

Each dish begins its journey long before take-off with a meticulous curation process. Emirates works with a roster of chefs and culinary consultants to build menus and design an expansive wine programme that features vintages sourced from world-renowned estates.

Gourmet touches from lounge to landing

The dining experience begins on the ground across Emirates’ 41 airport lounges around the world, where travellers can expect nourishing meals, gluten-free snacks and delicious desserts. In Dubai, passengers can sample ice cream from an old-fashioned cart freshly prepared by in-house chefs, or sip a glass of bubbly at the Moet & Chandon Champagne Lounge.

Onboard, dining in business or first Class is an exquisite ritual, with fine linen napkins, Royal Doulton china and Robert Welch cutlery setting the stage.

Travellers can enjoy their meals alongside champagne or wines sourced from Emirates’ own wine cellar. PHOTO: EMIRATES

The airline serves regionally-inspired dishes created by Emirates master chefs that incorporate locally sourced, seasonal ingredients from Dubai, such as fresh greens from Emirates-owned vertical farm Bustanica.

Classic starters such as hummus and baba ganoush accompanied by warm bread open the meal, followed by succulent pan-fried beef tenderloin or spiced Bzar chicken and finished with desserts like chocolate mango tart.

For those with specific dietary needs, special meals – including gourmet vegan dishes on select routes – are available.

Wines curated for altitude

To accompany your meal, you will find an extensive selection of drinks, from award-winning wines to vintage port and the finest champagnes – such as Dom Perignon 2012.

This is supported by the airline’s dedicated wine cellar, where millions of bottles are stored and aged before being served on board.

Business class passengers can savour a complimentary glass of Moet Imperial Brut on routes to Africa, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Known for its bright fruitiness and subtle brioche notes, it pairs especially well with seafood, shellfish and lighter white-meat dishes served on board.

On routes across the Americas, UK and Europe, Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label is served instead – to complement dishes such as pasta, parmesan, seafood and salads.

Unwind in the A380’s Onboard Lounge, which serves light bites and a selection of beverages. PHOTO: EMIRATES

In first class, passengers are poured Dom Perignon 2012, one of the most celebrated champagnes in the world. Onboard, it is often enjoyed with Emirates’ curated canapes or paired with caviar.

Other first class treats include specially crafted amuse bouche, an array of artisanal cheeses and a Movie Snacks menu featuring wagyu sliders, lobster rolls, popcorn and edamame – perfect for nibbling on as you make your way through Emirates’ extensive library with 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment.

Premium cabins for optimal comfort

Both business and first class passengers enjoy seats that convert to fully flat beds, in booths and suites that are designed for comfort and privacy.

Soft pillows, warm blankets, personal mini bars, goodie baskets and additional stowage for laptops and shoes make the cabin comfortable for both work and rest.

On many long-haul and selected Emirates flights, business and first class passengers receive exclusive Bulgari amenity kits – usually including travel essentials such as lip balm, a foldaway hairbrush, dental kit and toiletries – giving travellers a convenient way to refresh during flight and before landing. First class suites also feature Byredo skincare sets tailored for long-haul comfort.

With lie-flat beds, plush bedding and thoughtful cabin lighting, Emirates’ business class is designed to promote genuine rest in the air. PHOTO: EMIRATES

On the A380, passengers can stretch their legs at the Onboard Lounge located at the rear of the business class cabin on the upper deck, where snacks and cocktails are served in a relaxed space.

With Emirates being the first airline to install onboard shower spas, first class passengers can easily refresh themselves. Revitalise with the full range of Voya shampoos, soaps, conditioners and creams. After you disembark, no one will be able to tell you just stepped off a long-haul flight.

A seamless transition

Upon landing, premium passengers can continue their journey smoothly with Emirates’ chauffeur-drive services that provide a comfortable transition to their next destination.

Available in more than 70 cities, Emirates’ chauffeur-drive service ensures business class and first class travellers begin their journey with a seamless, comfortable transfer to and from the airport. PHOTO: EMIRATES

For those who wish to continue their gastronomic explorations, Emirates’ network connects to some of the world’s most celebrated food cities, including Barcelona, Bologna and Seoul.

Whether you have secured a reservation at that Michelin-starred restaurant in Bologna, have planned a vineyard tour in Lyon or are on the hunt for truffles in Canberra, you can arrive primed and ready to enjoy every moment.