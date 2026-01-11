Straitstimes.com header logo

William Walton’s First Symphony steals thunder from Rachmaninov in OMM concert

Led by music director Chan Tze Law, the Orchestra of the Music Makers played Rachmaninov's Third Piano Concerto with pianist Haochen Zhang.

Chang Tou Liang

Orchestra of the Music Makers
Esplanade Concert Hall
Jan 10, 7.30pm

The selling point of the Orchestra of the Music Makers’ latest concert may have been Sergei Rachmaninov’s popular Third Piano Concerto featuring a star pianist, but in reality, the big news was the Singapore premiere of English composer William Walton’s First Symphony.

