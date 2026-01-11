For subscribers
William Walton’s First Symphony steals thunder from Rachmaninov in OMM concert
Orchestra of the Music Makers
Esplanade Concert Hall
Jan 10, 7.30pm
The selling point of the Orchestra of the Music Makers’ latest concert may have been Sergei Rachmaninov’s popular Third Piano Concerto featuring a star pianist, but in reality, the big news was the Singapore premiere of English composer William Walton’s First Symphony.