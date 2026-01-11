Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Led by music director Chan Tze Law, the Orchestra of the Music Makers played Rachmaninov's Third Piano Concerto with pianist Haochen Zhang.

Orchestra of the Music Makers

Esplanade Concert Hall

Jan 10, 7.30pm

The selling point of the Orchestra of the Music Makers’ latest concert may have been Sergei Rachmaninov’s popular Third Piano Concerto featuring a star pianist, but in reality, the big news was the Singapore premiere of English composer William Walton’s First Symphony.