Minimalism in cream or white is a major interior design trend, along with curves and cove lighting.

SINGAPORE – If you were sick of seeing homes in the Japanese-Scandinavian minimalist style with cream tones in 2025, do not hold your breath for 2026.

Designers and architects speaking to The Straits Times say this “Japandi” style that dominated Singapore’s interior design scene in 2025 – with its focus on clean lines, neutral palettes and uncluttered design – is not going anywhere in 2026.

However, they also point out some popular features of Singapore homes that appear to be on their way out, and the rise of alternative styles popular among a growing minority of home owners.

The prevalence of Japandi and other minimalist designs is a natural consequence of the majority of Singapore households living in space-limited HDB and condominium apartments, says Mr Tan Yue Wei, principal architect and founder of YWA Studio.

In contrast, a greater diversity of styles can be seen in larger condominiums and landed properties.

“That being said, I have heard my fair share of ‘I do not want to see another Japandi house’ from home owners and interior designers alike,” he adds.

Mr Lionel Leow, principal architect and co-founder of architecture firm TA.LE, says Japandi will not disappear in 2026, but mature. He has observed an evolution from formulaic minimal spaces towards warmer, tactile and personal spaces with a more “lived-in” aesthetic.

Data backs these predictions. Google search interest in the term “Japandi” by Singapore users has continued to increase since its emergence in 2016, according to Google Trends data.

At the same time, search interest in the term “wabi-sabi” appears to have eclipsed it. Though both are Japanese-influenced approaches which emphasise simplicity, the wabi-sabi style focuses on imperfection, natural textures and rustic elements.

In Singapore online spaces where home owners post photos of their interiors, however, both terms are often used interchangeably.

What’s out?

While the national embrace of minimalism seems here to stay, some of 2025’s biggest design trends appear to be on their way out.

“From what we’ve observed, certain trends – particularly microcement finishes, curved arch details and limewash walls – are already seeing a decline in demand,” says Mr Agnes Yap, creative chief of interior design firm Ascend Design.

Microcement finishes – where a thin coating is applied to create the look of cement – were one of the most popular elements highlighted by interior designers in 2025.

However, designers say the growing number of complaints about its implementations – as well as a desire for more practical and durable alternatives – means that 2025 is likely to have been the peak of this feature’s popularity.

“There are so many problems with it,” says Mr Wilson Teh, co-founder of Rezt+Relax Interior Design. Requests for it have tapered off among his firm’s clients “because of the maintenance issues, cracks and colour fading”.

These are likely to be replaced with large-format sintered tiles that are more durable and have longer-term utility, predicts Mr Russell Chin, founder of Inspire ID Group.

The year 2026 will bring a shift away from "Instagrammable" designs, says Mr Russell Chin, founder of Inspire ID Group. PHOTO: INSPIRE ID

Other features that are photogenic but impractical are also likely to fall in popularity , especially as home owners take to online spaces to share their experiences .

These features include excessive fluted panels, bold marble feature walls and all-white or all-grey interiors, says Mr Chin.

“If 2025 was about visual coherence, then 2026 will be about emotional coherence,” predicts TA.LE’s Mr Leow. He believes 2026 will see consumers move away from single-shade palettes, decorative curves and finishes without a function, as well as excessive built-ins.

Built-ins serve as storage space that minimise clutter, but often at the expense of “spatial generosity”. In practice, these do not age well, he adds.

As more home owners contend with the realities of small-space living, Mr Teh says a growing trend among his clients is the disappearance of the dining table and similar single-purpose furniture that seem critical but are ultimately replaceable .

These days, he observes a demand for furniture that is mobile and easy to repurpose for multiple modes such as work or dining – something that better fits the reality of Singaporean lifestyles today.

What’s in?

Industrial design is a minimalist aesthetic that emphasises cooler tones, raw materials like exposed concrete, open floor plans and grunge. PHOTO: REZT+RELAX

Interior designers point to the growing popularity of emerging aesthetics which, though unlikely to eclipse Japandi or wabi-sabi, are winning more home owners’ hearts .

Korean Newtro , a nostalgic style blending vintage and modern elements, is likely to make its emergence in Singapore, predicts product designer Nadia Leong of furniture store Hipvan. This is based on the growing popularity of adjacent styles on the company’s interior design inspiration platform, Communa.

One potential rival to Japan-influenced styles in 2026 is the industrial style, which favours cooler tones, repurposed materials, open spaces and grunge, says Mr Teh.

While this style had largely tapered off in popularity in Singapore by the late-2010s, he sees a resurgence on the horizon.

His recent client requests for the style often add a personal spin with greenery and organic textures alongside typical cornerstones of the look, like exposed concrete and lighting.

Mr Yap also believes there is a shift towards more varied and bold textures, like bronze and stainless-steel finishes.

Instead of limewash walls or microcement flooring, clients are increasingly asking for marble and stone slabs with pronounced veining and graphic patterns, as well as stained plywood and veneer finishes that embody more natural grain, variation and movement.

“These materials feel less manufactured and more organic, allowing spaces to carry greater character and visual impact,” says Mr Yap.

As more Singaporeans return from their end-of-year holidays to Japan, there could also be broader appreciation of Japanese styles that are not minimalist, says Mr Eugene Lee, lecturer of interior design at Lasalle College of the Arts.

Such emphasis on Japanese styles is unsurprising, considering the country’s popularity among Singaporeans.

Japan was the top-ranked destination among Singapore holidaymakers surveyed by analytics firm YouGov between October and November 2025.

The throughline through these styles is an emphasis on “relaxation” and “chill vibes”, say interior designers.

Mr Teh observes that a growing number of clients frame their requests in opposition to the styles and designs they see in their workplaces and commercial spaces. This means more plants and natural lighting, and less of the kind of furniture that could blend into an office.

In fast-paced, high-stress Singapore, it makes sense that home owners here place a greater emphasis on turning their homes into personal sanctuaries through soft tones, natural elements and muted tones.

“These are all aimed at reducing visual and mental clutter,” says Mr Chin.

More daring experiments

Mr Tan Yue Wei, founder of YWA Studio, predicts that "colour drenching" is on the horizon for new home designs in 2026. PHOTO: YWA STUDIO

Beyond alternative styles, designers also anticipate more experiments in personalising homes and maximising space using creative techniques.

Material honesty is a design philosophy that embraces using materials for what they truly are, rather than pretending to be something else.

Mr Leow anticipates that 2026 will be the year where more consumers embrace it through textured surfaces that are more expressive, imperfect and tactile, such as natural stone, timber or brick.

“Underpinning this shift is a growing awareness of longevity, both environmental and emotional,” he says. “Home owners are increasingly asking how their spaces will feel in five or 10 years, not just on move-in day.”

One trend that Mr Tan expects to see more of in 2026 is colour drenching, the practice of applying a single hue across walls, ceilings, trims and sometimes furniture.

Such a technique strikes a bold contrast to minimalist cream tones, creating depth and warmth without relying on clutter or pattern.

“In compact homes like those in Singapore, this method also helps to blur edges and expand the visual field, making spaces feel more seamless and intentional,” adds Mr Tan.

Cove lighting, a form of indirect lighting hidden away in recesses and ledges, is likely to persist as a popular design trend because of its practicality and softness in the lower-ceiling homes of HDB households.

However, Mr Teh thinks 2026 will see more home owners experimenting with more varied forms of lighting, such as LED tracklights or layering different forms of lighting to enhance a space’s cosiness.

Why minimalism is here to stay

Designer Sharne Sulaiman says Japan-infused minimalism can feel like an inescapable centre of gravity in Singapore's design scene. PHOTO: STUDIO SHARNE

“Singaporeans are generally rather pragmatic,” says Mr Lee on minimalist design, noting that today’s HDB flat sizes are smaller than they were in the past.

According to an analysis by data visualisation website Teoalida, the sizes of new HDB flats peaked in the 1990s. Flat sizes decreased in the 2000s, and have mostly stayed constant since.

The average size of a four-room HDB flat was 90 sq m (just over 960 sq ft) in 2020, while the average number of people living in HDB apartments was 3.13 – a figure that has fallen over the years.

Size constraints also matter for those on the private market.

New condo launches in 2025 came with a higher price per square foot, as developers build even smaller units in a bid to keep the absolute price per unit low, according to an analysis by Singapore real estate watcher Stacked Homes.

These space constraints, coupled with the cost-effectiveness of simpler designs, mean that minimalism’s reign in the local design scene is unlikely to end, be it through a Japandi, wabi-sabi , industrial or Scandinavian aesthetic.

It is for these reasons that many elements popular in 2025 are likely to persist – such as curved lines, muted tones and furniture which double as storage to reduce clutter. Beyond aesthetics, they also soften and expand one’s living space, both visually and practically.

Still, there is some room for disagreement.

Designers like Mr Sharne Sulaiman, founder of interior design firm Studio Sharne, are observing a growing fatigue towards Japandi and wabi-sabi designs among their clients and in the online spaces frequented by designers and home owners, such as TikTok and Instagram.

“Handcrafted and unique textures are rising ,” he says, pointing to the modest interest provoked by eclectic Postmodern designs or classical-inspired looks.

Even when home owners request a more eclectic style, the execution often results in the muted tones and clutter-less look of minimalist styles. PHOTO: STUDIO SHARNE

Such designs emphasise furniture and decor over built-in interiors – elements which Mr Sulaiman believes are more likely to reflect the idiosyncrasies and personality of a space’s inhabitant than cookie-cutter minimalism.

Other designers say a maturing interior design scene and growing appreciation for elements beyond value for money mean that the “blind replication” of looks popular on social media is also likely to dwindle.

However, exploration of non-minimalist styles continues to be restrained. Mr Sulaiman admits that even when he receives requests for such eclectic designs, clients nearly always ask for a more toned-down implementation with a safer, simpler palette.

Alas, for interior designers tiring of the minimalist look, 2026 is unlikely to bring much comfort.