Wild in Singapore

With travel restrictions still in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, families may want to spend the March school holidays exploring Singapore anew. Take along a pair of binoculars and a bottle of water, slather on the sunscreen and head to Pasir Ris Park to spot wildlife such as common kingfishers (above), common flameback woodpeckers, grey herons, egrets and otters.

PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE