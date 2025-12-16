For subscribers
Why some Singaporeans are planning for their end of life before their senior years
- Early end-of-life planning, including LPAs and ACPs, helps individuals ensure their wishes are respected and reduces family stress.
- Difficult but necessary end-of-life conversations, facilitated by professionals, clarify patient preferences, avoid family conflict, and preserve patient dignity.
- Beyond legal documents, palliative care teams support patients in fulfilling wishes and creating lasting memories through personalised experiences.
SINGAPORE – Why are Singaporeans in their 20s and 30s already thinking about advance care plans and lasting power of attorney documents?
Ms Grace Tay, 33, has made a lasting power of attorney (LPA), appointing people to make decisions for her in case she does not have the mental capacity to do so.