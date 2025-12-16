Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Why some Singaporeans are planning for their end of life before their senior years

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ms Joanna Wong, 56, and her mother Tan Kim Hay, 81, have done advance care planning for themselves.

After struggling to make medical decisions for her comatose father before he died several years ago, Ms Joanna Wong and her mother Tan Kim Hay have both made an advance care plan and lasting power of attorney.

ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

avatar-alt

Akshita Nanda

Follow topic:
  • Early end-of-life planning, including LPAs and ACPs, helps individuals ensure their wishes are respected and reduces family stress.
  • Difficult but necessary end-of-life conversations, facilitated by professionals, clarify patient preferences, avoid family conflict, and preserve patient dignity.
  • Beyond legal documents, palliative care teams support patients in fulfilling wishes and creating lasting memories through personalised experiences.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Why are Singaporeans in their 20s and 30s already thinking about advance care plans and lasting power of attorney documents?

Ms Grace Tay, 33, has made a lasting power of attorney (LPA), appointing people to make decisions for her in case she does not have the mental capacity to do so.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.