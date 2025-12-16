Why some Singaporeans are planning for their end of life before their senior years

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

After struggling to make medical decisions for her comatose father before he died several years ago, Ms Joanna Wong and her mother Tan Kim Hay have both made an advance care plan and lasting power of attorney.

SINGAPORE – Why are Singaporeans in their 20s and 30s already thinking about advance care plans and lasting power of attorney documents?

Ms Grace Tay, 33, has made a lasting power of attorney (LPA), appointing people to make decisions for her in case she does not have the mental capacity to do so.