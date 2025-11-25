SINGAPORE – After her husband had a stroke on Sept 22, Madam Ismiati Yahya, 56, slept next to his hospital bed for about seven weeks until he was discharged on Nov 7. She left his side only to buy food for herself or to bathe in an assigned shower cubicle near his ward.

The housewife was at her husband’s side as he recovered, thanks to a two-year-old programme at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital.