Why more Singapore hospitals are letting caregivers stay overnight next to patients

Madam Ismiati Yahya (left) feeding her husband Abdul Hassan Mohamed Yusof (right) at Jurong Community Hospital.

ST PHOTO: AKSHITA NANDA

ST PHOTO: AKSHITA NANDA

Akshita Nanda

  • Hospitals in Singapore are increasingly allowing overnight stays and caregiver involvement to improve patient outcomes and provide reassurance for patients.
  • Programmes like "Partner To Care" train caregivers in essential skills, such as bathing and feeding, to confidently support patients with long-term needs at home.
  • Support for caregivers, including respite care, financial aid, and emotional support, is crucial to prevent burnout, with organisations like SG Assist and the Home Nursing Foundation offering assistance.

SINGAPORE – After her husband had a stroke on Sept 22, Madam Ismiati Yahya, 56, slept next to his hospital bed for about seven weeks until he was discharged on Nov 7. She left his side only to buy food for herself or to bathe in an assigned shower cubicle near his ward.

The housewife was at her husband’s side as he recovered, thanks to a two-year-old programme at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital.

