Why Asians develop diabetes at lower ages and BMIs
SINGAPORE - According to the International Diabetes Federation, more than half of the people with diabetes in the world are from Asia, which also has the highest mortality rate from the disease despite advances in treatment.
Asians are at higher risk of developing diabetes and are also seeing earlier disease onset. One in two adults with diabetes in Asia remains undiagnosed and are at increased risk of developing serious and costly complications.
