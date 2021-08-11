When to tube feed dementia patients

Stepping into the ward after a weekend break, I caught sight of an emaciated elderly woman at the corner bed. A nurse was attempting to feed her, but the woman's lips were shut tight. In one instance, she nudged the spoon away, spilling the contents.

I inched closer and attempted to catch the patient's gaze. She looked back but remained silent even as I tried to connect by speaking in her native dialect. I was struck by her sullen eyes, so I reached for her hand, hoping she would respond, but she did not.