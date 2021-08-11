For Subscribers
Doc Talk
When to tube feed dementia patients
Enteral nutrition may be controversial, but there are cases where this treatment is still the best option
Stepping into the ward after a weekend break, I caught sight of an emaciated elderly woman at the corner bed. A nurse was attempting to feed her, but the woman's lips were shut tight. In one instance, she nudged the spoon away, spilling the contents.
I inched closer and attempted to catch the patient's gaze. She looked back but remained silent even as I tried to connect by speaking in her native dialect. I was struck by her sullen eyes, so I reached for her hand, hoping she would respond, but she did not.
Topics: