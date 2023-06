SINGAPORE – Is the weather too hot to stomach? As the temperature rises, some doctors are seeing more cases of gastric woes such as indigestion, inflammatory bowel disease and food poisoning.

While the incidence of gastric issues in hot weather is not tracked locally, family physician Sim Sai Zhen says: “Hotter days can contribute to the worsening of gastric issues, loss of appetite, dehydration, and heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion.”