When is Prime Day 2024 in Singapore: What to expect and all you need to know

This will be Amazon’s 10th Prime Day shopping event. Taking place in July, it is expected to be Amazon’s largest shopping event of the year, with thousands of items slashed to low prices across many categories.
Table of contents:
- When is Prime Day?
- What is Prime Day?
- What to expect on Amazon Prime Day
- Early Amazon Prime Day deals to shop now
- About Amazon Prime membership
Keep this page bookmarked, and check back often for the latest updates.
When is Prime Day?
The exact dates for 2024 have not been announced yet, but we know it will take place in July.
For reference, Prime Day was on July 11 and 12 last year. Based on that, you might see this sale event take place around the second week of July.
What is Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day is a highly anticipated two-day annual shopping event exclusively for Amazon Prime members, offering substantial discounts on a wide array of products.
Since it began in 2015, Prime Day has grown into a global shopping extravaganza in over 20 countries, rivalling Black Friday and 11.11 sales.
What to expect on Amazon Prime Day
While Amazon has not released specific details yet, Singapore shoppers can look forward to a host of exciting deals, making it the perfect time to snag great bargains on electronics, home goods, lifestyle and more.
Based on last year’s Prime Day deals, you can expect discounts in the following categories.
Amazon devices
The best time to pick up an Amazon Kindle or Echo smart speaker is on Prime Day, where discounts on Amazon devices are typically at their steepest.
Last year, we saw prices slashed up to 47 per cent off the popular Echo Dot and Kindle Oasis.
Tech and electronics
Whether you are a serious techie or casually looking to upgrade your gear, you can expect bargains from big brands such as Apple, Xiaomi, Bose and more.
Some of the best Prime Day deals spotted from last year were:
- Headphones and earbuds at up to 50 per cent off
- Apple AirPods and Apple Watches at up to 25 per cent off
- Up to 30 per cent off laptops
- Steep discounts on Spigen phone chargers and cases
Home and kitchen appliances
Prime Day is a fantastic time to upgrade all the small appliances you typically need for your home and kitchen, from rice cookers and air fryers to robot vacuums and air purifiers.
You can also expect to see discounts on cookware and kitchenware.
Groceries and daily essentials
Stock up on carton deals on drinks, beer, wine and spirits and look out for buy more, save more offers from Amazon Fresh.
Expect to find offers on household essentials such as kitchen towels, toilet rolls, dishwashing liquid and more.
Beauty and health
You can expect to find personal care items, such as shavers, dental flossers and electric toothbrushes to go on sale.
While beauty deals are typically better at Lazada and Shopee, you can still find deals on budget skincare and makeup brands like Cerave, Bioderma, E.l.f. and Real Techniques
Toys and games
Last year was a bonanza of deals for parents, with a staggering up to 90 per cent off Hasbro toys and games, on brands such as NERF, Disney, Star Wars, MARVEL and more.
Will we see similar offers this year? We’ll be keeping a lookout.
Early Amazon Prime Day deals to shop now
KUMD 10-Pack Fridge Organisers, $26.08
Original price: $46.99 (23 per cent off + extra $10 off at checkout)
The easiest way to organise and save space in your fridge or freezer, these stackable plastic boxes are available in three sizes.
Designed with a special drain tray, they help keep your food fresh for a longer period.
Cuisinart Indulgence Frozen Yogurt-Sorbet & Ice Cream Maker, $240.84
Original price: $319 (25 per cent off)
Imagine having a homemade ice-cream on tap any time of the day. This fully automatic machine makes two quarts of frozen treats easily in less than half an hour, enough for the whole family to indulge in.
A returning deal from the 2023 Black Friday sales, this is a rare opportunity to enjoy big savings on this stylish B&O portable speaker.
It’s waterproof, offers 18 hours of battery, and excellent sound quality that can fill a room despite its tiny size.
Ugreen Nexode RG Robot GaN Fast Charger, $49.90
Original price: $62.99 (21 per cent off)
This charger isn’t just about adorable looks. It offers 65W fast charging for up to three devices, and has different expressions to indicate charging status.
Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard, $87.79
Original price: $169 (48 per cent off)
Make your work more fun with a keyboard that imitates the clickety-clackety sound of a typewriter.
It also comes with eight swappable emoji keys to suit your mood.
Thermos Vacuum Insulated Tumbler, $23.34
Original price: $53 (56 per cent off)
Keep your drinks perfectly chilled with this 600ml tumbler that features stainless steel construction for excellent temperature retention.
A matching lid, in black and gray, is available separately.
Lego Icons Bonsai Tree, $63.12
Original price: $79.90 (21 per cent off)
Experience a moment of Zen with this 878-piece set that’s designed for adults.
You can customise your bonsai with interchangeable green leaves or pink cherry blossoms, and create a beautiful display for your home or office.
VVin 2-in-1 Small Desk Bird Lamp, $26.25
This charming USB-rechargeable cordless lamp adds a touch of whimsy to any room, and comes with three adjustable lighting colours — cool white, natural, and warm white.
Sonos Ray Soundbar, $338.52
Original price: $529 (36 per cent off)
Looking for a simple upgrade to your TV speakers? Sonos’ entry-level compact soundbar will deliver clear dialogue and rich sound, while Trueplay technology adapts the sound to your room’s acoustics.
It works with any TV remote and is easy to set up too.
This ultra-lightweight and powerful cordless stick vacuum is ideal for everyday cleaning, handling carpets and floors.
Easily switch between handheld and stick mode, while Boost mode offers extra suction. The highlight is the self-cleaning brush roll which prevents hair wrap, making it perfect for pet owners.
With temperatures on the rise, stay cool and comfy with this 16-inch fan that has adjustable height, three speeds, eight-hour timer and a multi-function remote control.
Great as an affordable gift, this genuine leather slim fold wallet has four card slots, ID window and a spacious billfold.
Included in this set is a matching leather key fob with metal key ring and snap closure. Also available in black
Gently cleanse and soothe sensitive skin with Bioderm’s anti-irritation shower oil, available in a one-litre bottle. It provides 24-hour hydration and is suited for very dry to eczema-prone skin.
Suitable for the whole family, including babies and children.
A twist on the classic Jenga game, this is laugh-out-loud fun for the whole family.
All prices are accurate at time of publication