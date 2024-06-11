When is Prime Day 2024 in Singapore: What to expect and all you need to know

This will be Amazon’s 10th Prime Day shopping event. Taking place in July, it is expected to be Amazon’s largest shopping event of the year, with thousands of items slashed to low prices across many categories.

When is Prime Day?

The exact dates for 2024 have not been announced yet, but we know it will take place in July.

For reference, Prime Day was on July 11 and 12 last year. Based on that, you might see this sale event take place around the second week of July.

What is Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day is a highly anticipated two-day annual shopping event exclusively for Amazon Prime members, offering substantial discounts on a wide array of products.

Since it began in 2015, Prime Day has grown into a global shopping extravaganza in over 20 countries, rivalling Black Friday and 11.11 sales.