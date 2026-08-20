When depression resists treatment

A number of therapies, often in combination, have been shown to help treatment-resistant depression.

NEW YORK – When Juan Rivera was in college, he noticed that the activities he loved, such as going out with friends, had stopped making him happy.

“I would be with my friends, but not enjoying it fully and just sort of feeling flat,” he said. On bad days, he could barely get out of bed, much less summon the motivation to leave the house.