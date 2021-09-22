For Subscribers
Living Well
When arthritis strikes early
Ankylosing spondylitis usually affects those aged 20 to 45 and can cause severe immobility and deformity
Young people are often shocked or in denial when told they have arthritis because they think it affects only the aged.
This may stem from how arthritis is often associated with rheumatism, and the perception that arthritis refers to osteoarthritis, which indeed affects older people more, says Dr Anindita Santosa, a consultant at Changi General Hospital's department of medicine (rheumatology).