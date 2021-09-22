Living Well

When arthritis strikes early

Ankylosing spondylitis usually affects those aged 20 to 45 and can cause severe immobility and deformity

Published: 
2 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Young people are often shocked or in denial when told they have arthritis because they think it affects only the aged.

This may stem from how arthritis is often associated with rheumatism, and the perception that arthritis refers to osteoarthritis, which indeed affects older people more, says Dr Anindita Santosa, a consultant at Changi General Hospital's department of medicine (rheumatology).

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 22, 2021, with the headline 'When arthritis strikes early'. Subscribe
Topics: 