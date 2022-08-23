When a wellness company's chief executive had a stroke

SINGAPORE - As the group chief executive of a wellness company in Singapore, Mr Aanandha Sharurajah's life revolved around work. He was immensely stressed and had only four hours of sleep every night.

In 2012, however, he was forced to question his idea of happiness and success.

He was getting into his car after a lunch meeting when he had difficulty moving his right leg in. "It was bizarre. My leg was like a tree trunk refusing to be lifted from the floor," says Mr Aanandha, 65.

Sensing something was wrong, he called his wife and colleague to help him.

He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and diagnosed with a hemorrhagic stroke, which was caused by a ruptured blood vessel in the brain. He did not have any underlying medical conditions, but doctors told his family that the lack of sleep and the high stress levels at work could have triggered the stroke.

The right side of his body was paralysed and hewas completely unable to speak. He also lost the ability to process speech.

"While I could hear conversations around me, they just sounded like babble," says Mr Aanandha, who is married and has two daughters aged 29 and 28.

He documents his health crisis, recovery journey and reflections in a book titled Stroke Of Gratitude, which was launched on Tuesday (Aug 23).

Calling the period the darkest days of his life, Mr Aanandha says the stroke challenged his beliefs and he struggled to remain hopeful.

From managing a large corporation of 450 employees, he was reduced to grappling with simple tasks. He could not move on his own and had to relearn how to speak. He also lost his sense of confidence and felt powerless.

In addition to occupational therapy once a day, he also underwent speech therapy and physiotherapy twice a day for three months.

"It felt as though I was learning a completely new language with not even a three-year-old's vocabulary," says Mr Aanandha, who is now the chairman of Atos Wellness Group while his wife, Mrs Pathma Ananda, 63, is the chief executive.