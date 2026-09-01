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What’s the best way to remove blackheads?

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Scientists have found that removing blemishes on your skin can release the feel-good chemical dopamine.

Scientists have found that removing blemishes on your skin can release the feel-good chemical dopamine.

PHOTO: ERIC HELGAS/NYTIMES

Erica Sweeney

  • Dermatologists advise against squeezing blackheads at home due to risks of skin damage, recommending professional extraction or careful use of comedone extractors instead.
  • Blackheads form when oil, dead skin cells and debris clog pores, often caused by excess oil, certain skincare products and hormonal changes.
  • Prevention focuses on controlling oil with salicylic acid cleansers and retinoids.

AI generated

If you have been tempted to extract a blackhead – whether using your fingers, cotton buds or one of those metal tools with the tiny loop at the end – you would be forgiven.

Scientists have found that removing blemishes on your skin can release the feel-good chemical dopamine, and watching pimple-popping videos on social media even seems to activate the brain’s reward and pleasure centres.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.