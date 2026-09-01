What’s the best way to remove blackheads?

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Scientists have found that removing blemishes on your skin can release the feel-good chemical dopamine.

If you have been tempted to extract a blackhead – whether using your fingers, cotton buds or one of those metal tools with the tiny loop at the end – you would be forgiven.

Scientists have found that removing blemishes on your skin can release the feel-good chemical dopamine, and watching pimple-popping videos on social media even seems to activate the brain’s reward and pleasure centres.