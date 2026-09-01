What’s the best way to remove blackheads?
Erica Sweeney
- Dermatologists advise against squeezing blackheads at home due to risks of skin damage, recommending professional extraction or careful use of comedone extractors instead.
- Blackheads form when oil, dead skin cells and debris clog pores, often caused by excess oil, certain skincare products and hormonal changes.
- Prevention focuses on controlling oil with salicylic acid cleansers and retinoids.
AI generated
If you have been tempted to extract a blackhead – whether using your fingers, cotton buds or one of those metal tools with the tiny loop at the end – you would be forgiven.
Scientists have found that removing blemishes on your skin can release the feel-good chemical dopamine, and watching pimple-popping videos on social media even seems to activate the brain’s reward and pleasure centres.