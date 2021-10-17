What’s baking in the east

A new bakery central is rising in the east. It is breads, cakes and pastries galore in Katong as heritage bakeries jostle with hipster cafes in bustling shophouses along Joo Chiat and East Coast roads.

Business in the area is brisk from morning as fans throng the revamped Chin Mee Chin Confectionery, the popular Tigerlily Patisserie and the home-grown Petit Pain bakery.

Further down the road towards Geylang Serai is a flurry of curry puff, kueh and sugary doughnut offerings from the likes of halal-certified bakery Breadwerks and Muslim-owned shop Sweetestchoice.

There are also multi-ethnic sweets from Yugoslavia Bakery & Cafe at Katong V mall and Japanese bakery Kamome - adding unique touches to the lively streets.

All the floury action is set in a vibrant district that is also home to Vietnamese eateries and Peranakan institutions, as well as artisanal grocers, pet shops, quaint boutiques and salons.

No fewer than six new bakeries have set up shop here over the past three months, with more set to roll out by year-end.

Join The Sunday Times on a delectable bakery trail, as we pick out the best of the yeast, I mean, east.

1. Sweetestchoice

01-02 Champion Hotel Building, 60 Joo Chiat Road; open: 10am to 7pm, Wednesdays to Mondays, closed on Tuesdays

Call 8204-2003 or go to www.facebook.com/sweetestchoicesg

An array of glistening curry puffs, cookies and cakes calls out to you from this Muslim-owned store. Bestsellers include Nutella tarts and chocolate pandan tarts (from $8 each), as well as sprinkle-covered marshmallow pops ($1). Pre-order whole cakes in flavours such as ondeh ondeh ($48), salted caramel ($55) and Rocher chocolate ($55) one week in advance. Slices are also available in-store.

2. Breadwerks

81 Joo Chiat Road; open: 9.30am to 8.10pm daily

www.breadwerks.sg

Old-school, no-frills treats take centre stage at this halal-certied bakery selling cream cakes, buns, sugary doughnuts and cake pops.

It is hard to resist the rows of mini cream tarts (from $1.30 each) with flavours such as gula melaka, Horlicks and salted caramel with pistachio.

Relive your childhood by sinking your teeth into Rocher and chocolate rice-covered chocolate balls ($1.90 each), and cake pops ($1.90).

3. Imran's Confectionery

123 Joo Chiat Road; open: 8am to 8pm, Mondays to Saturdays, 8am to 7pm, Sundays and public holidays

Call 6346-4122 or go to www.facebook.com/imransconfectionery123

Stop for a snack at this halal-certied store, where its signature crisp curry puffs are as big as your palm. At $2 each, the puffs are packed with soft spiced potato cubes, and flavours include briyani mutton, black pepper beef, tandoori chicken and rendang. Each is accompanied by a small packet of sweet chilli sauce.

Don't miss the unassuming roti kari (curry buns, $2 for three) - the ikan bilis ones give a spicy kick.

4. Maison Kayser

162 Joo Chiat Road; open: 8am to 5.30pm daily

maison-kayser.com.sg

A familiar name in the bakery scene quietly opened a store in August, off the main Joo Chiat Road.

The French bakery chain entered Singapore in 2011 at Scotts Square.

A decade later, Maison Kayser continues to serve a variety of pastries, bread and cakes. Highlights include the Paris Brest ($6.50) and chocolate eclair ($6), along with savouries such as salmon quiche ($7.50) and ham and cheese sandwich ($9).

For a quick bite, opt for the lunch sets (from $12.50) which include a quiche, sandwich or salad; dessert; and a soft drink or long black coffee.

5. Common Man Coffee Roasters

185 Joo Chiat Road; open: 7.30am to 5.30pm daily

www.commonmancoffeeroasters.com

Sourdough pancakes ($24) are the star item at the third Common Man Coffee Roasters outlet, which opened in July. Savoury pancakes include crispy bacon, fried egg, maple syrup and seasoned creamy butter, while the sweet options include chocolate almond ganache, almond praline and vanilla bean ice cream with a zesty citrus marmalade.

Limited batches are available daily, as the sourdough pancakes take two days to make using a 159-year-old starter - also used to make the popular sourdough bakes at sister concept Tiong Bahru Bakery.

Wash down brunch with single-origin coffee from its filter coffee brewing bar that takes pride of place at the breezy 80-seat cafe.

Come next month (November), look forward to the addition of a natural wine bar, called Drunken Farmer, which takes over the space during dinner and will dish out its signature sourdough pizzas, also crafted from the same sourdough starter.

6. Wunderfolks

201 Joo Chiat Road; open: 10am to 5pm, Tuesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays

Whatsapp 9749-7940 or go to www.wunderfolks.com

Wunderfolks, which started out as a home-based business last year (2020), is now a popular tart specialist in Joo Chiat, having set up in July. An 8cm tart is priced at $8, or $42 for a box of six. Get an assorted box with different flavours such as Fruitilicious Mixed Fruit, Valrhona dark chocolate, Lemony Meringue, lychee, maple pecan and Hey Sesame. The maple pecan tart is good served chilled or warm. Larger 20cm tarts are priced at $45, and you can opt for duo tarts - half each of two flavours.

7. Kamome Bakery

193 Joo Chiat Road; open: 11am to 5pm, Thursdays to Sundays, closed from Mondays to Wednesdays

str.sg/3c4k

This six-month-old Japanese bakery sees long queues waiting to take away its popular bakes such as mentaiko baguette ($2.60), mascarpone red bean bun ($3.30) and trufe salted butter bun ($3.80).

Other highlights include madeleines ($3.60 for three), prawn cutlet bun ($6.50) and sesame baguette ($3.90).

If the seasonal chestnut croissant ($4.80), filled with French chestnut cream and chestnuts from Japan, is in stock, get it.

8. Windowsill Pies

290D Joo Chiat Road; open: 10am to 6pm, Tuesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays

Call 9772-5629 or go to www.windowsillpies.sg

Joo Chiat is now home to winning pies and pastries from Windowsill Pies, which opened its third branch there in June.

Seasonal items include the new pumpkin bourbon pie (from $7.30) and coconut lime vodka pie (from $7.30), which packs in lime curd, vodka jelly and coconut cream.

Signatures on the menu remain, such as the S'mores (from $7.80), classic pecan pie (from $7.30) and Grasshopper pie (from $7.80), which is a mix of dark chocolate ganache with flourless chocolate cake and mint cream, encased by salted chocolate cookie crumbs.

9. Petit Pain

315 Joo Chiat Road; open: 11am to 5pm, Wednesdays to Fridays, 10am to 4pm, weekends, or till sold out

www.petitpain.com.sg

If you are unable to make an online reservation for its highly coveted pastries (limited to eight a person), be prepared to get in line at Petit Pain and bake in the sun.

Be there at least half an hour before opening time to get your hands on the first batch of crisp and buttery croissants ($3).

Besides the classic croissant and pain au chocolat ($3.50), must-tries include the apple Danish ($3.80), which comes with a crisp topping of cinnamon sugar, and orange chocolate escargot ($3.80) with housemade orange confit.

10. Tigerlily Patisserie

350 Joo Chiat Road; open: 9am to 5pm, Tuesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays

Call 8887-0988 or go to www.tigerlilypatisserie.com

Online queues for Tigerlily Patisserie's bake boxes have morphed into physical queues since July for the picture-perfect cakes by executive chef and co-owner Maxine Ngooi.

Go for The Beehive ($13), a hive of lemon, thyme and lychee honey jelly, light lemon sponge and honey parfait encased in a yuzu mousse; and the Pink Guava & Pear ($10), a terrazzo-inspired cake of pink guava cream and jelly with cubed fresh pears, enfolded by elderflower liqueur pear mousse. Other delicate pastries and brunch items are also available.

To celebrate its one-year anniversary - since it first launched as an online bakery business - this month's (October) special is the Lychee-Lily cake ($15, only 15 cakes are available a day till Oct 31). The dainty creation includes cream cheese mousse and strawberry coriander compote on a crumble base, finished with a pink chocolate shell, lychee "petals" and baby coriander.

11. Dona Manis Cake Shop

B1-93 Katong Shopping Centre, 865 Mountbatten Road; open: 10am to 4.30pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays, closed on Sundays and Mondays

Call 6440-7688

Follow the caramel aroma of freshly baked banana pies to this longstanding institution. Make a beeline for the banana pie ($2.80 a slice), a classic that does not disappoint. Bite into sweet bananas on a buttery base, topped with crunchy almonds. Enough said.

12. Bread & Hearth

02-27 Katong V, 30 East Coast Road; open: 8.30am to 6.30pm daily

Call 6534-7800 or order at www.breadhearth.com

This second bakery outpost from Keong Saik occupies a quiet spot away from the busy shophouses.

Brunch, burgers and sandwiches are available for dining in at the bakery-cafe, or you can take away pastries, buns and loaves of bread.

Highlights include the Cheese Danish ($3.60); butterhorn ($3.40), a palmier-like pastry cinnamon sugar rolled in croissant dough; and a savoury mentai prawn focaccia ($7.20).

13. Yugoslavia Bakery & Cafe

01-05 Katong V, 30 East Coast Road; open: 9am to 9pm daily

Call 9028-4524 or go to yugoslavia-bakery-cafe.business.site

For more unusual offerings, head to the Yugoslavia Bakery & Cafe, which offers traditional sweet and savoury Yugoslavian and Balkan bakes. These include Pogacha ($2.10), a traditional Balkan round loop bun packed with feta cheese and spinach; Gevrek ($2.20), a baked bagel topped with toasted sesame seeds; and Burek ($4.90), flaky filo pastry filled with beef.

For sweets, try Vasa's cake ($8.10), a traditional Yugoslavian cake with walnuts, dark chocolate and orange; and Bajadera ($15 for six), Croatian praline with chocolate, nuts, biscuits and butter.

14. Baker's Well

35 East Coast Road; open: 8am to 9pm daily

Call 6348-6864 or go to www.facebook.com/bakerswellsg

The homely bakery - established since 2004 - offers everything from buns to cakes to cookies. But what flies off the shelves are its humble muffins ($2 each, $10.80 for six), good for breakfast any day. Instead of butter, vegetable oil gives the muffins a lovely moist texture. Popular flavours include chocolate banana, mixed fruit, cheese, apple and chocolate Oreo.

15. Micro Bakery & Kitchen Red House

01-06, 63 East Coast Road; open: 8.30am to 4pm, Wednesdays to Fridays, 8.30am to 5pm, weekends, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Order at microbakery.oddle.me

Located at Katong's iconic Red House, this cosy cafe, which has another branch at Serene Centre in Farrer Road, serves up a range of bakes including rosemary focaccia ($10), fig and cream cheese ciabatta ($5.50) and cinnamon rolls ($4.50). Overload on carbs and tuck into its new smashed potato and garlic butter ciabatta ($6).

Other popular picks include slices of gluten-free orange polenta cake ($6.50), dark chocolate zucchini cake ($6) and lemon yogurt bundt cake ($6).

16. Awfully Chocolate Bakery & Cafe

131 East Coast Road; open: 8am to 10pm, Sundays to Thursdays, 8am till late, Fridays, Saturdays and eves of public holidays

www.acbakerycafe.com

Here is one for the chocoholics. The newly revamped Awfully Chocolate flagship store features plenty of cocoa delights.

Highlights include the chocolate croissant ($6), filled with light chocolate custard cream and coated with 70 per cent chocolate; chocolate Danish ($5), draped in 45 per cent dark milk cocoa; and chocolate and rum canele ($5).

Savoury bakes include its flatbread with roasted aubergine, shaved parmesan and wild rocket - part of its signature Bakery Club Brunch served from Tuesdays to Sundays.

17. Chin Mee Chin Confectionery

204 East Coast Road; open: 8am to 4pm, Tuesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays

www.chinmeechin.sg

Since it reopened last month (September), long lines have formed for its quintessential kopi, toast and eggs breakfast ($4.90), along with other old-school buns and cakes. The iconic coffee shop came back to life under a new partnership, after being shut for more than two years.

Not sure where to start? For savouries, go for the luncheon meat bun ($2), otah bun ($2.20) and hae bee hiam bun ($2.20).

Pack on the nostalgia with a classic cream horn ($2) and don't miss the simple yet delightful sugee cake ($2.30).

Wash everything down with a cup of super gao (Hokkien for thick) Horlicks ($1.90), which hits the spot.

18. Wondertales Patisserie

01-07, 308 Telok Kurau Road (Vibes@EastCoast); open: 9.30am to 6.30pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays, 9.30am to 1pm, Sundays, closed on Mondays

Call 9011-7752 or order at wondertales.oddle.me

Its pretty mirror-glazed whole cakes and pavlovas are available for order online, but you can still walk in to buy cake slices, tarts and buns at this Muslim-owned patisserie.

Top picks include the milk choco caramel tart ($6), dark chocolate hazelnut tart ($6.50), twisted cinnamon doughnuts ($1.50) and chocolate-filled croissant ($3.40).

• Follow The Straits Times Food on Facebook and Instagram @straitstimesfood