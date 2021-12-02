Suction power, battery life and smart tech capabilities: What you need to know when buying a cordless vacuum cleaner

With cordless vacuum cleaners being such an essential household appliance, it’s natural that the market has really grown in the last few years, with new and improved versions produced to help make cleaning almost effortless.

Take, for instance, the LG CordZero A9 Kompressor series. Comprising three models – the A9K-Ultra, A9K-Pro and A9K-Core in three different colours – these cordless vacuum cleaners are designed with a multitude of features for a more complete clean all-round.

But before investing in one, it’s worth asking yourself these seven important questions to find the right cordless vacuum cleaner for your needs.



The LG CordZero A9 Kompressor series is designed with powerful capabilities for efficient cleaning. PHOTO: LG



1. Can this cordless vacuum cleaner effectively remove dust and dirt?

The most important thing about a vacuum cleaner is how well it cleans, and this is where some budget cordless cleaners can let you down.

The LG A9 Kompressor cordless vacuum cleaner offers impressive suction, with up to 200 Watts of power. This is thanks to LG’s patented Smart Inverter Motor™ that spins at high speed to generate powerful suction so as to lift dirt particles easily. This durable technology and brushless design improves suction and reduces mechanical friction, enabling LG to offer a ten-year warranty on the motor.

You get three modes – Normal, Power and Turbo – so you can also easily adjust the suction power based on your cleaning needs. When you switch the vacuum on, it’s automatically set to Normal. This is a great option for day-to-day cleaning. If you need more suction, press the control button once more to activate the Power mode.

Still want more power? Hold and press the control button for three seconds to activate Turbo mode. It’s great for more thorough deep-cleaning to remove stubborn dirt and pet fluff, or to prepare for special occasions such as Chinese New Year.

2. Does it reduce cleaning time?

It may sound like a miracle floor-cleaning machine, but one of the big advantages of the LG A9 Kompressor series is that you can vacuum and mop your floors at the same time – thus reducing your cleaning time.

The Power Drive Mop attachment comprises two rotating mop disks for enhanced cleaning. Water is supplied from the water tank to the rotating mop pads during cleaning. Just push a button to detach the tank on top, fill it with water, snap it back into place and you’re ready to power mop your floor.

The mop attachment is available on the A9K-Ultra and the A9K-Pro models.



Thanks to its Kompressor technology, the LG A9 Kompressor range boasts 2.4 times more bin capacity. PHOTO: LG



3. How often do I need to empty the waste bin?

It can a hassle if you have to empty the bin on your vacuum cleaner too often.

A big convenience with the LG A9 Kompressor range is the Kompressor technology the handsticks are named after. When the waste bin is full, all you have to do is press the lever to compress the debris. This clever tech gives you 2.4 times more bin capacity – so you empty the bin less often.

4. How long can I clean on one battery charge?

How long you can use a cordless vacuum cleaner on a single charge depends on its battery, and what setting you use it on.

The LG A9 Kompressor comes with two interchangeable battery packs. You can charge one battery and use the other, then swap over if you run low on juice. The result? Up to 120 minutes of power, which is enough time to clean every space in your home.

The LG A9 Kompressor promises at least 60 minutes of power per battery on Normal. Battery time drops to around 20 minutes on Power mode, but that’s still enough time to do a thorough vacuum around the whole house.

Two battery packs are supplied as standard with the LG A9K Ultra and the LG A9K Core.

5. Is there a filter system to trap dirt, dust and allergens?

There are five different filters inside the LG A9 Kompressor vacuum cleaners. This five-step filtration system captures 99.999 percent of dust particles as small as 0.5 microns – that’s 100 times finer than human hair.



These three filters within the LG A9 Kompressor vacuums are removable and washable – a great benefit for the eco-conscious. PHOTO: LG



Three of the filters inside – the metal dust filter, pre-filter and fine dust filter – are removable and washable. As well as being eco-friendly, washable filters help to maintain and improve your device’s cleaning performance.

And in a stroke of genius, the vacuum vent points away from you and is located at the front of the handstick, instead of sideways or upwards. It’s such an improvement over vacuums that blast hot air and dust up into your face as you work.

On top of this, the LG A9 Kompressor cordless vacuum cleaner is noticeably quieter than normal vacuum cleaners. And if you’re just mopping, there’s only a low hum.

6. How easy is it to use this cordless vacuum cleaner?

The LG CordZero A9 Kompressor range has several smart design features that make it easy to use. The cleaning head is super flexible, so you can easily clean under and around furniture. The wand is also adjustable to four different lengths, so that family members can easily adjust to their own preference when it’s their turn to clean the house!



Take control with a single touch of your thumb to activate the cordless vacuum cleaner and switch between modes. PHOTO: LG



The button control on the LG A9 Kompressor range is so much easier to use, thanks to its one-thumb touch control. Switch on, off and adjust power levels with just a touch of your thumb. It’s that easy!

7. Does it come with smart tech App diagnostics?

How often should you clean the filter? Is the battery running out?

LG has integrated its ThinQ technology into the A9 Kompressor range. That means you can connect the hand stick to your home’s Wi-Fi and to the ThinQ app to check on the health of the device, and get alerts when the battery is fully charged, when you need to wash the filters, and check your cleaning history.

The LG A9 Kompressor range retails from $799 and is available at official LG Lazada, LG Shopee and across all authorised retailers – Audio House, Best Denki, COURTS, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount, Parisilk and KrisShop.

For more details, visit www.lg.com/sg/cordzero-vacuum-cleaners.