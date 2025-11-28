What to look out for at Anime Fest Asia and Singapore Comic-Con 2025

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A 2022 file photo of Singapore Comic-Con, one of two major events on the local geek culture calendar.

SINGAPORE – Two of Singapore’s biggest pop culture events are happening over the next two weeks.

Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2025 will light up Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre from Nov 28 to 30, and Singapore Comic-Con 2025 will be staged at Sands Expo & Convention Centre from Dec 6 to 8.

Here are five fun things to look out for at each mega-event.

Anime Festival Asia Singapore

More than 120,000 fans of anime, cosplay and gaming showed up at 2024’s edition – a milestone that the anime festival has consistently hit since its return in 2022, after the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the 2025 edition, expect meet-and-greet sessions, talk shows with anime industry insiders, exclusive screenings and a sprawling show floor with big brands and independent creators.

AFA SG is arguably the most popular event of its kind in Singapore. PHOTO: ANIME FESTIVAL ASIA

Day-to-night festivities are plentiful, with themed concerts and live performances after dark.

Info: Tickets start at $25 for a one-day exhibition-only ticket. Go to animefestival.asia/afasg25

1. Toho animation fun

Japanese media company Toho animation will go all out with an inaugural showcase encompassing an interactive booth, exclusive merchandise and a special stage programme.

There will be screenings of the short-form anime Chibi Godzilla Raids Again (2023 to presen t). At the booth, attendees can participate in activities for a chance to win a tote bag featuring the label’s most popular characters such as Anya, the young mind-reader of the Spy X Family anime (2022 to present).

2. Cho-Bon Dance experience

Cho-Bon Dance is a modern take on the traditional Japanese dancing style of Bon Odori, which is performed during the summer ancestral festival of Obon. In this communal activity, people of all ages perform simple dance moves in a circle.

Cho-Bon Dance is similar, except it is set to anime songs and “vocaloid” music created from vocal synthesizer software .

Visitors can watch Cho-Bon performances on a 360-degree stage, and can join in. On-the-spot lesson s are offered and the choreography will be kept simple .

3. Makoto Shinkai exhibition

Japanese film-maker Makoto Shinkai is an influential name in anime cinema. The auteur’s 2016 film, Your Name, was an international critical and commercial success, earning more than US$400 million at the global box office.

The festival pays tribute to Shinkai’s oeuvre, with an exhibition featuring artwork, merchandise and immersive photo spots based on Your Name and his other works, such as Weathering With You (2019).

4. I Love Anisong concerts

The I Love Anisong music festival kicks off at 7pm, with doors opening at 6pm. “Anisong” is a portmanteau of “anime” and “song”, and refers to music made for anime, or by voice actors who lend their talent to anime.

Anime Festival Asia 2024’s Anisong concerts. PHOTO: ANIME FESTIVAL ASIA

Artistes such as Nomelon Nolemon , Sally Amaki and Wednesday Campanella will perform across the three nights .

5. Cosplay hub

At the AFA Cosplay Hub, more than 50 cosplayers will hold meet-and-greet sessions and sell merchandise such as photo prints.

Singapore Comic-Con

Featuring the best of geek culture across Western and Eastern media , Singapore Comic-Con will take over more than 250,000 sq ft of space, spanning a total of five exhibition halls on Level 1 and Basement 2 of Sands Expo & Convention Centre .

Info: Admission starts at $38 for a one-day ticket. Go to singaporecomiccon.com

1. Cosplay competition

Cosplayers at a previous edition of Singapore Comic-Con. PHOTO: ST FILE

The festival’s popular cosplay event on Dec 7 is open to cosplayers of all levels.

Costumes can be handmade, bought or borrowed, but handmade ones get extra points from judges . Prizes include hotel stays .

Some cosplayers will have booths on the show floor. Among them is Kiyo, one of the competition’s three judges.

2. Huntrix live experience

At Huntrix Live , enjoy a sing- and dance-along led by a tribute act to the fictional K-pop girl group in Netflix’s hit movie KPop Demon Hunters (2025).

This is part of a robust stage programme that also includes Godzilla and Ultraman live experiences, plus an eating contest.

3. Browse the show floor

A visitor browsing the show floor during a previous edition of SGCC. PHOTO: ST FILE

A comic-con is not a comic-con without a show floor packed with exhibitors offering merchandise, including show-exclusives.

Toy company Hasbro and collectibles specialist Funko are among the geek culture-adjacent brands that have booked booths. Cult lifestyle brand Tokidoki will also return.

Independent artists and art collectives will also display their wares, either offering commissions or selling swag such as art prints and stickers.

4. Meet creators of comics

This comic-con is the only chance for local fans of Western comics – published by giants like Marvel Comics, DC Comics and Image Comics – to meet and greet the writers and artists behind the stories.

Guests for the 2025 edition include American artist Dan Parent (Archie Comics), American writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Batman & Robin, Superman) and French artist Bengal (Spider-Gwen). Take along any comic book you would like signed.

5. Monopoly tournament

The final rounds of the inaugural National Monopoly Championship take place on Dec 7. Fun fact: Monopoly, the globally successful board game, celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2025.

The tournament takes place at the Tabletop Gaming Zone on Basement 2. There will also be learn-to-play sessions and trading areas.