Actor-host Mark Lee had a most unusual Chinese New Year this year. Instead of spending time with his family, he watched variety shows alone in the master bedroom of his home while recovering from Covid-19.

The 53-year-old woke up with a slight fever on Jan 29 but his antigen rapid test (ART) was negative. Later that day, he repeated the test and it was positive. Lee, who saw a doctor that evening, had a fever of 37.8 deg C, a runny nose and a cough.