What’s on the menu for vulnerable families this Christmas?

SINGAPORE – The fairy lights have been strung up, the wreaths affixed to the walls and the trees draped with gleaming baubles. The signs are clear: Christmas has come to Bukit Merah.

There is more than a week to go before the actual day, but My Saviour’s Church in Alexandra has made a head start on the wining and dining, hosting some 140 people for a festive dinner on Dec 13.

The difference between this and most other gatherings convened over the holiday season? Most of its attendees have never met before.

This was a deliberate choice by the organisers, who invited only low-income families and seniors living alone or with roommates in nearby rental flats for their inaugural Christmas dinner.

“We’re doing this because we understand that Christmas can be good and bad for various people,” says Reverend Charles Tewer, 45, the church’s senior pastor. It is a day of great love and joy for some, but reminds others of how lonely they are, he adds.

“People are gathering in groups and celebrating, but then you have a group of people who are not gathering at all. So we thought this dinner would be a good time for the people we normally don’t interact with to come and meet together.”

He hopes this births a community the seniors can rely on for support and companionship.