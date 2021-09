SINGAPORE - While his schoolmates were celebrating the end of polytechnic in 2017 by shaking hands and exchanging hugs, Mr Ray Wong kept his hands to himself, wiping the sweat from his palms on his graduation gown.

Mr Wong, 24, who has suffered from sweaty palms since he was 15, saw his life improve after buying a bath that sends mild electric currents through the hands to temporarily disable the sweat glands.