SINGAPORE – It is now posting season for Primary 6 children who recently submitted their secondary school choices after receiving their Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results. As they – and their parents – await school posting notifications in late December, The Straits Times asks six local personalities to reflect on their educational journeys.

In just 2023 alone, actor-singer Glenn Yong has visited his alma mater, Peicai Secondary in Serangoon, three times.