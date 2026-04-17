‘We should be celebrating her life’: Socialite Kim Lim mourns her grandmother, who died at 107

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Kim Lim shares a photo with her late grandmother and her son Kyden on social media on April 12.

SINGAPORE - Local socialite and beauty entrepreneur Kim Lim paid a heartfelt tribute to her beloved grandmother, who died at the age of 107, on Instagram on April 16.

The post was accompanied by several photos of her and her brother Kiat Lim crying by the elderly woman’s casket and a video of the numerous wreaths at the wake.

“I don’t usually post sad things, but my grandma meant too much to us,” Kim Lim wrote. “We grew up with her by our side... She took full care of Kiat and I and then Kyden until she was 100+++.”

Kim Lim, 34, and Kiat Lim, 32, are the children of Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, 72. Kyden, eight, is Kim Lim’s son with her former husband Kho Bin Kai. She also has a one-year-old son who was conceived through in-vitro fertilisation.

“She was just with us every time, waiting for us to come home and eat,” Kim Lim continued on Instagram. “She was always just there for us. We are sad but time will heal. She was 107 so we should be celebrating her life.”

Expressing gratitude to those among her 667,000 followers for their condolences, she wrote: “(We’ve) read and acknowledged and know who you are. Thank you.”

Lim also shared three photos of her late grandmother posing with her, Kyden and her younger son on Instagram on April 12.

“Thank you for always loving me, Kiat and Kyden the most,” she wrote then. “Love you ahma (grandmother). May you rest in much peace and now be reunited with ah kong (grandfather).”