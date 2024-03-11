‘We are not gangsters, we are ACS boys’ quote goes viral, inspires shirts and song

SINGAPORE – Boys will be boys, it seems.

During a March 2 police raid at an Orchard Road KTV lounge where 14 men and 48 women were arrested over a four-day anti-crime operation targeting entertainment outlets and massage parlours, a man was found with an e-vaporiser and refused to provide his e-mail details when asked.

He was with a group of five other men in a private room, reported The Straits Times on March 8.

As officers quizzed him, one of the other male patrons raised his voice and said: “We are not gangsters. We are ACS boys.”

ACS stands for Anglo-Chinese School, and the quote has gone viral online after being highlighted on Reddit and elsewhere.

One Redditor commented: “This is the funniest thing I have seen this decade. They used ‘we are ACS boys’ as some kind of proof?”

Another said: “Was he trying to imply ‘my parents are rich and influential’? Why would anyone even say that in a situation he’s in? Sigh, there’s always that one friend.”

Netizens have come up with T-shirt designs emblazoned with the quote, which has inspired a song with the same title.

Others on social media also got in on the fun.

Local blogger and former ACS boy Lee Kin Mun, better known as mrbrown, took a dig at the saga in a video posted on social media.