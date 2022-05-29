7 ways to spend your CDC vouchers on self-care

You can now collect the latest batch of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers that can be used at participating heartland merchants and hawker stalls.

It was announced during this year's Budget that all Singaporean households will receive another round of CDC vouchers this month, after the first tranche was given out in December.

Besides daily necessities, you can spend the $100 worth of vouchers on self-care, such as on services and products that enhance your physical and emotional well-being.

You can also support your neighbourhood local businesses and small enterprises at the same time.

From pampering yourself with a manicure to treating yourself to a bouquet of flowers, here are seven ways to take care of yourself using the CDC vouchers.

1 Care for your hair at Hairstyler Scalp Wellness

Where: 01-92, Block 139 Tampines Street 11

Open: 10am to 8pm (Mondays to Saturdays), 10am to 6pm (Sundays)

Info: Call 6784-2263 to book; go to www.facebook.com/HairstylerScalpWellnessSg

Whether you wish to change up your image with a chic perm and coloured highlights or provide better care for your scalp, a trip to the hair salon can help improve your mood.

The salon offers hair treatment and conventional salon services such as hair cutting, dying and perming. It also carries shelves full of organic hair treatment products like anti-hair loss shampoo and texturising clay, with prices ranging from $15 to $140.

2 Beautify your nails at Polished Nail Boutique

Where: 01-201, Block 21 Ghim Moh Road

Open: 10am to 8pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), 10am to 6pm (Sundays), closed on Mondays

Info: Call 9712-6121 to book; go to www.facebook.com/polishednailsg

A set of pretty nails can boost your confidence and leave a good impression.

This nail salon prides itself on its variety of nail art styles. It offers manicure and pedicure services of many kinds, from acrylic to gel. If you are looking for gel manicures with intricate nail art, they are priced at around $75.

3 Feel refreshed at Sunshine Beauty Hub

Where: 01-460, Block 503 Bishan Street 11

Open: 10.30am to 8.30pm (weekdays), 10am to 6pm (weekends and public holidays)

Info: WhatsApp on 8484-1909 to book; go to www.facebook.com/sunshinebeautyhubsg

Looking to relax and rejuvenate?

This salon focuses on all things wellness, offering beauty care services such as massages and facials. You can buy in-house skincare products such as herbal toners and herbal cleansers, with prices ranging from $80 to $288.

It offers a women-only environment, unless appointments are for couple rooms.

4 Loosen up with massages at Xin Hao Foot Reflexology & Massage

Where: 01-426, Block 505 Bishan Street 11

Open: Noon to 7pm (weekdays), 10am to 6pm (weekends)

Info: Call 9740-1205 to book; go to www.facebook.com/xinhaofootreflex

To relieve stress, treat yourself to massages that can improve circulation and reduce tension. This massage parlour offers foot, back and shoulder massage services starting at $30.

A one-man operation, the shop offers a cosy ambience for customers to take a breather while alleviating muscle tension. Be sure to book your appointments in advance as the place can house only two customers at one time.

5 De-stress with a trip to Willow

Where: 01-1570, Block 456 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10

Open: 1 to 6pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays

Info: Go to www.facebook.com/WillowBikeArtCafe/

By cycling to this cafe, you can decrease stress levels with exercise before treating yourself to toothsome cafe delicacies.

The bonus is that it is a bicycle cafe that offers bike sales and servicing, on top of refreshments such as waffles and coffee. A cup of tea costs $3, while a cappuccino goes for $4.

Currently, the food here is only for takeaway, but the shop has plans to offer dine-in again around July.

6 Try health products from Ecopure

Where: 01-448, Block 163 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4

Open: 10am to 7pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays

Info: Go to ecopure.com.sg

Within walking distance from Mayflower train station is Ecopure, which sells restorative cold-pressed oils and nut butters, among other healthy foods.

The shop is best known for its cold-pressed oils, which are said to offer an array of benefits for health and beauty and range from $18 to $98 a bottle.

Speak to the staff and they will advise you on the appropriate oil for your intended use.

The store also sells an oil press machine which is designed and assembled in Taiwan.

7 Treat yourself to flowers from Hallmark Flowers & Gifts

Where: 01-262, Block 107 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh

Open: 10am to 8pm (Mondays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays and public holidays

Info: Go to www.facebook.com/hallmarkflower

Show some self-love by gifting yourself a nice bouquet of flowers.

This florist houses a wide variety of flora. Whether you are looking for a blue rose bouquet or a vegetable hand bouquet, the store can customise it to your preference.

Prices of hand bouquets start at $20, depending on your customisation. For cheaper options, endearing pots of mini succulents are sold at three for $10.

• For the full list of places that accept the CDC vouchers, go to www.gowhere.gov.sg/cdcvouchersmerchants