Warner Bros nears deal for a new Harry Potter television series

CALIFORNIA – HBO is close to a deal for a Harry Potter TV series based on the best-selling young adult books for both cable and streaming, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Each season of the series will be based on one of JK Rowling’s seven books, said the person, who asked not to be identified since the deal hasn’t been announced, suggesting years of fresh TV fare from the popular stories.

The company is hoping the series can be one cornerstone of a new streaming strategy that will be announced next week by HBO’s parent, Warner Bros Discovery.

That company’s chief executive officer David Zaslav, and HBO chief Casey Bloys have worked to convince Rowling to produce a new series that will debut on HBO and online, but the deal has not been completed.

The series would allow the writers to delve further into the world of Rowling’s books, many of which are longer than 500 pages.

Warner Bros, part of the same media giant as HBO, previously turned each of the seven books into a hit movie, culminating in a two-part movie based on the final installment.

Warner Bros has been eager to do more with one of the best-selling book series of all-time.

While Rowling blessed a stage play adaptation and a theme-park attraction, she had yet to sign off on new movies or a TV show.

A spokesman for Warner Bros declined to comment.

The author will be involved in the series to ensure it remains loyal to her original material, but will not run the show day to day or serve as its primary creator, the person said.

She has at times generated controversy with remarks viewed by some as transphobic.

Warner Bros is preparing to announce a new streaming strategy, including the name Max for its flagship online service, which debuted as HBO Max.

Key to that strategy will be having new content, especially films and TV show based on stories and characters that viewers already know.