Warner Bros delays Dune sequel, Lord Of The Rings movie

The move deals a blow to cinema chains such as AMC Entertainment, Cineplex and others still trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
33 sec ago
Published
46 min ago

LOS ANGELES - The Warner Bros movie studio will delay the planned November release of a big-budget Dune sequel until March, a studio spokesman said on Thursday, because its stars cannot promote the movie during the Hollywood actors' strike.

The move deals a blow to cinema chains such as AMC Entertainment, Cineplex and others still trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Dune was one of the most anticipated films on the late 2023 schedule.

The shift of Dune: Part Two prompted Warner Bros to delay Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire by one month until April. An animated Lord Of The Rings film will be pushed from April until December.

Dune: Part Two stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in a sci-fi sequel based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel about an intergalactic battle to control a precious resource.

The SAG-AFTRA actors union has been on strike since July 14, and top stars are refusing to promote upcoming films and TV shows during the work stoppage. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Warner Bros announces new Lord Of The Rings films
Barbie ticket sales top US$1 billion in first for solo woman director

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top