Warner Bros delays Dune sequel, Lord Of The Rings movie

LOS ANGELES - The Warner Bros movie studio will delay the planned November release of a big-budget Dune sequel until March, a studio spokesman said on Thursday, because its stars cannot promote the movie during the Hollywood actors' strike.

The move deals a blow to cinema chains such as AMC Entertainment, Cineplex and others still trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Dune was one of the most anticipated films on the late 2023 schedule.

The shift of Dune: Part Two prompted Warner Bros to delay Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire by one month until April. An animated Lord Of The Rings film will be pushed from April until December.

Dune: Part Two stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in a sci-fi sequel based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel about an intergalactic battle to control a precious resource.

The SAG-AFTRA actors union has been on strike since July 14, and top stars are refusing to promote upcoming films and TV shows during the work stoppage. REUTERS