Want to get a Christmas wreath? Check out the offerings at these eight florists

SINGAPORE - While not every home has space for a Christmas tree, it is likely to have an undecorated door on which a Christmas wreath can be hung.

Florists here such as Far East Flora, Kikiwoods and Fleuriste can sell between 150 and 200 Christmas wreaths each season.

Do-it-yourself (DIY) Christmas wreath kits are also increasing in popularity. Far East Flora's subscription brand FreshBlooms created a Christmas DIY kit ($69.90) this year, which sold out by the first week of December.

Fleuriste, a boutique florist and school of floral design, is selling a DIY Online Christmas Wreath Workshop with Christmas Wreath Kit. The kit comes with an instructional sheet and video as well as the tools and materials required. Its 25cm wreath kit is priced at $49.90 and the 35cm kit at $89.90.

For keen shoppers of ready-made Christmas wreaths, here are eight places you can visit to get your hands on one this festive season.

1. This Humid House

At This Humid House, which describes itself as a botanical design studio, the best-selling wreath is Big Pine ($180). The wreath, which has a base of mugo pine, is decorated with a giant forearm-sized pinecone, winter citrus and tallowberry sprinkles. All the studio's wreaths are made from scratch on dried rattan.

Go to the website



PHOTOS: THIS HUMID HOUSE, FLEURISTE



2. Fleuriste

Fleuriste's best-selling ready-made Festive Red & Gold Fresh Pine Wreath features fresh pine firs, pine cones, cotton, baubles and Christmas signage. It is priced at $115 for a 35cm half-wreath.

Go to the website

3. Fleurapy



PHOTOS: FLEURAPY



Fleurapy has launched two wreaths, which are equally popular. Do They Know It's Christmas is a classic wreath peppered with pinecones and cinnamon sticks on a lush hand-tied fir base. New Old Fashioned Way is a duo-toned auburn and gold wreath that intermingles the crisp and soft textures of florals, foliage and fruit.

The 12-inch wreaths cost $15,0 while the 14-inch ones are $190.

Go to the website

4. The Floral Practice

Dried floral wreaths are an evergreen item, available not just during Christmas, at this four-month-old home-based business. These wreaths can last for eight to 10 months under ideal conditions.

Christmas wreaths are made to order depending on client preferences. Customers can indicate their choices for fresh foliage or dried and preserved material, colour palette and ribbon colour.

Each Christmas wreath is $130 including delivery.

Go to thefloralpractice.cococart.co, or @thefloralpractice on Instagram.



PHOTOS: THE FLORAL PRACTICE, FLORAL MIKELLE



5. Floral Mikelle

Warm Miracles, Floral Mikelle's bestseller, is a Christmas wreath designed largely with preserved flowers, in line with increasing demand for artisanal decorations made of sustainable materials. It is decorated with gold foliage, tangy oranges, cinnamon sticks and Christmas pine firs.

Ms June Chen, 34, founded Floral Mikelle in 2019 with Mr Aaron Khoo, 37. She says: "While the traditional Christmas colours are the classics, there is a rising take-up of warm or berry shades that offer an alternative, yet stunning and sophisticated, look." Warm Miracles, for example, is decked out in a warm palette.

The 30cm-diameter wreath is selling for $155, while the 45cm one is $265.

Go to the website

6. Wonderland Botanicals



PHOTO: WONDERLAND BOTANICALS



Wonderland Botanicals has been offering Christmas wreaths since 2019. They sell wreaths with fresh blooms as well as preserved florals.

This year, their best-selling wreath is Bright Fruity Floral. The sunny colours of the strawflower, craspedia and red wheat are blended with the citrusy scents of orange slices. It costs $155 for the standard size and $215 for the large one.

Go to the website

7. Kikiwoods



PHOTO: KIKIWOODS



Kikiwoods began selling Christmas wreaths in 2020 in response to customer requests. Its most popular wreath is Blessings, a real green Christmas wreath adorned with preserved oranges, acorns, cinnamon, cotton and berries.

The wreath is 30cm in width and costs $100, inclusive of delivery.

Go to the website

8. Far East Flora



PHOTO: FAR EAST FLORA



Far East Flora's best-selling ready-made wreath is the 30cm Fresh Nobilis Wreath With Red Decoration. At $69.90 ($74.79 including tax), it is embellished with dried lemon slices, Christmas baubles, ilex berries and other festive ornaments.

Go to the website