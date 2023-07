SINGAPORE – Ms Nancy Ang’s social media feed is peppered with the wall pilates trend. She sees videos of people using a wall to provide resistance or support for pilates exercises at home, but is not tempted to try this.

It seems unsafe to her. “You need supervision to begin with. If you don’t have basic mobility, you can injure yourself,” says the 50-year-old occupational therapist. She has been attending instructor-led pilates classes at fitness studio Breathe Pilates since mid-2022.