Violinist Yongren Yuto Lim, 11, wins chance to perform at Sydney Opera House

SINGAPORE – Home-grown violin prodigy Yongren Yuto Lim, 11, has won a chance to perform with his “hero”, world-renowned violinist Ray Chen, at the Sydney Opera House on July 25.

Chen and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra launched a competition last November for violinists at all levels. Competitors had to submit an online audition.

Out of close to a thousand international auditions, Yuto emerged the youngest and only Singaporean of the three winners.The other two are Australian Anna Sing, 21, and Pole Przemyslaw (Przemek) Prucnal, 21.

The results were announced on Wednesday.

Yuto tells The Straits Times: “There is so much to learn from Ray, not only his violin technique, but also what he does to inspire the world. I know Sydney is a special place for him. He had always dreamt of playing at the Sydney Opera House. I can’t believe that I have the opportunity to play there.”

Yuto began violin lessons when he was four and recently received his performance diploma from the United Kingdom’s Trinity College.

Mr Albert Shagimardanov, 34, has been teaching Yuto since the latter was eight.

He says Yuto displays unparalleled internal motivation. “I remember even during our first lessons, he was diligently writing my comments in his little notebook, even when I never told him to do so. He’s currently playing some incredible things, pieces for kids way beyond his age group.”

Housewife and Yuto’s mother Hiromi Kaneko, 40, describes this opportunity as “a Willy Wonka golden ticket”. She and her husband will accompany Yuto to Sydney for the concert.

Yuto says: “I feel very happy, but a bit scared at the same time because I have never performed in front of such a big audience.”

The competition veteran has won other contests, including the 2022 Laszlo Spezzaferri International Music and Music Singapore competitions.

His goal: “I am dreaming of becoming a world-class violinist like Ray.”