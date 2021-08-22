Vexations of the unvaxxed: A dose of life in the new normal

While life is returning to some semblance of normal for the vaccinated, how will the future play out for the rest?

Stephanie Yeo Senior Correspondent
Published: 
35 min ago
Late last month, Madam L. Chang, 59, joined her regular group of tennis players for their weekly game at a public sports hall.

To her surprise, she was denied entry because she was not officially vaccinated, even though she had taken the Sinovac vaccine. After protesting, she was segregated and allowed to play a singles match with another unvaccinated friend, instead of the doubles she usually plays.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 22, 2021, with the headline 'Vexations of the unvaxxed: A dose of life in the new normal'. Subscribe
