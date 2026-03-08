Veterinary Practice Bill: What it is and what it means for pet owners and veterinary professionals

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The new Veterinary Practice Bill aims to enhance accountability, animal welfare and professional quality care.

SINGAPORE – In October 2025, the National Parks Board (NParks) conducted a public consultation for the proposed Veterinary Practice Bill, a new legislation to penalise errant veterinarians and regulate Singapore’s growing vet sector.

Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan introduced the Bill in Parliament on March 4, where a Veterinary Council will be established as a professional regulatory body to uplift standards for veterinary professionals.

The proposed legislation excited Singapore’s veterinary sector. What does this mean for pet owners and veterinary professionals?

Why Singapore needs a professional regulatory body for the veterinary profession

Currently, veterinarians practising in Singapore are licensed and regulated by the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), which is a cluster under NParks.

Licensed veterinarians are subject to AVS’ licensing conditions, which include having to comply with the Code of Ethics for Veterinarians and being up-to-date with continuing professional education.

In addition, AVS assesses complaints from the public regarding veterinary professional conduct and takes enforcement action where required.

Singapore’s veterinary landscape has transformed dramatically over the years.

First, the surge in pet ownership has been met with a corresponding growth in the veterinary sector. There has been an increase in the number of veterinarians and other veterinary paraprofessionals, such as veterinary nurses and technicians. As at the end of 2025 , there are about 700 licensed veterinarians, representing a sixfold increase since 2006.

Second, the veterinary sector has become more complex, with rising demand for specialist procedures and trained veterinary nurses.

More than ever, pet owners are expecting specialised care for their animals, which are viewed more as being part of the family rather than just as an animal. The outcome of quality veterinary care depends critically on the entire veterinary care team.

Third, the scope of the veterinary profession has expanded. Veterinarians are also at the forefront of public health, food safety, education, wildlife conservation, and medicine and pharmaceutical research. There are more veterinarians working in areas beyond just treating cats and dogs.

Taken together, this transformation calls for a dedicated professional body to maintain and improve standards.

What are the changes for veterinary professionals?

The draft Bill proposes to introduce a new three-tiered registration framework: full registration, restricted registration and specialist registration.

To qualify for full registration, applicants must possess eligible veterinary qualifications. Restricted registration is only applicable to veterinarians who do not meet the requirements to be fully registered and will only be allowed to practise under specific conditions on a case-by-case basis. The details of such conditions will be announced in due course.

In addition, registered veterinarians will be required to obtain a practising certificate before being able to practise veterinary medicine.

The practising certificate is renewable based on applicants fulfilling conditions such as continuing professional education requirements, ensuring that veterinarians stay current with developments in the field.

For the first time, specialist registration will also be introduced to recognise fully registered veterinarians who have suitable specialist qualifications. Such veterinarians would then be able to use the specialist title.

The complaints management and investigation process will also be formalised in a framework.

The Veterinary Council can refer the complaint to groups such as the Complaints Assessment Committee for investigation. These committees will comprise veterinary professionals and laypersons. Investigations conducted under such a framework provides greater transparency, accountability and fairness.

What can pet owners expect?

The establishment of the council seeks to advance the standards of the veterinary profession. One of its proposed functions is to develop and review veterinary professional conduct, ethics and education requirements.

The Bill also defines activities that should be carried out only by or under the supervision of veterinarians. This contributes to the safeguarding of animal welfare and provides pet owners with greater assurance of the quality of veterinary care.

The council will not be regulating veterinary fees. As the professional regulatory body for veterinarians, its role is to maintain high standards of veterinary practice, which ultimately lead to quality veterinary care.

Managing the cost of pet healthcare requires a holistic, multifaceted approach as part of responsible pet ownership. Pet owners are reminded to practise preventive care, consider pet insurance and discuss treatment options and payment plans with their veterinarians to manage such costs.

What stays the same?

The main role of AVS is to safeguard the health and welfare of animals. Therefore, AVS will continue regulating veterinary clinics and animal-related businesses – for instance, pet shops – while remaining the first responder for all animal-related issues.

The establishment of the council marks a significant step in Singapore’s commitment to professional animal healthcare and veterinary public health. As the veterinary sector continues growing, this new framework ensures professional standards keep pace with global developments and community expectations.

In the longer term, the council will also introduce the regulation of veterinary nurses. It will work closely with veterinary professionals, pet owners and relevant agencies to maintain Singapore’s reputation for quality animal care.