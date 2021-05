SINGAPORE - Dr Gu Falong is 67 and Dr Zhu Ping is 59. Technically, they have never used TikTok but that has not stopped them from having 300,000 followers on the platform popular with the young.

The duo are traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) physicians at Hua Mei Acupuncture and TCM Centre in Bukit Merah, which is run by non-profit organisation Tsao Foundation.