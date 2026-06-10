Veteran Tamil film-maker Bharathiraja dies in India at 84 after prolonged illness

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The film-maker's health had been serious ever since his son Manoj passed away following a cardiac arrest at the age of 48 in March 2025.

Veteran Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja died on June 10 in Chennai following a prolonged illness. He was 84. Born Chinnasamy Periyamaya Thevar on July 17, 1941, in Theni Allinagaram in what was then the Madurai District of the Madras Presidency, he went on to become one of the most decorated directors in the history of Tamil cinema.

He is survived by his wife Chandraleela, whom he married in 1974, and daughter Janani.

Early life and path to cinema

Bharathiraja was born to parents Periyamaya and Karuthammal in Theni Allinagaram. He grew up far from the film industry, but his path into cinema began with work as an assistant director.

He started his film career as an assistant to Kannada filmmaker Puttanna Kanagal, and later assisted P. Pullaiah, M. Krishnan Nair, Avinasi Mani, and A. Jagannathan.

These years of apprenticeship shaped his understanding of storytelling. When he finally made his own film, the result was unlike anything Tamil cinema had seen at the time.

Debut and the village cinema movement

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut in 1977 with 16 Vayathinile (1977), for which he also wrote the script. The film broke existing conventions and created a new genre of village cinema. It is now regarded as a milestone in the history of Tamil cinema.

About the film, Bharathiraja said it was meant to be a black-and-white art film produced with the help of the National Film Development Corporation but turned out to be a commercially successful colour film and a starting point for several important careers.

When the old era was dominated by films shot inside studios, Bharathiraja directed village-themed films that inspired Tamil cinema to capture live locations. A wave of village films in Tamil cinema started after 16 Vayathinile.

He also changed the visual language of Tamil films by depicting male leads simply and without heavy cosmetics, and casting dusky-looking women in lead roles at a time when fair-skinned actresses dominated.

A career of range and consistency

After the success of his debut, Bharathiraja demonstrated that he was not limited to one register. His next film Kizhake Pogum Rail (1978) produced similar results but drew criticism that he was capable of catering only to village audiences. This led him to make Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), about a psychopathic woman-hater that was entirely westernised in terms of conception and production.

He confirmed his versatility with the experimental film Nizhalgal in 1980 and the action thriller Tik Tik Tik in 1981. His biggest hits in the 1980s were Alaigal Oivathillai (1981), Mann Vasanai (1983), and Muthal Mariyathai (1985), strong love stories set in village backdrops.

Muthal Mariyathai starred Sivaji Ganesan as a middle-aged village head. Vedham Pudhithu (1987) dealt with the caste issue in a stronger manner and starred Sathyaraj as Balu Thevar. The film made a revolutionary statement about caste discrimination in Tamil Nadu.

The commercial success of Kizhakku Cheemaiyile (1993) and the awards won by Karuththamma (1994) stand as testimony to his ability to connect with younger audiences as well.

He helmed nearly 40 films over his career, earning the title Iyakkunar Imayam.

National Awards and recognitions

As of 2017, Bharathiraja had won six National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, six Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and a Nandi Award.

His National Film Awards came across multiple categories and decades. He won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu for Seethakoka Chilaka (1981) in 1982, the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil for Mudhal Mariyathai (1985) in 1986, the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues for Vedham Pudhithu (1987) in 1988, the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare for Karuththamma (1994) in 1995, the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil for Anthimanthaarai (1996) in 1996, and the National Film Award for Best Screenplay for Kadal Pookal (2001) in 2001.

The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri in 2004 for his contribution to the film industry. In 2005, he received an honorary Doctor of Letters degree from Sathyabama University.

Introducting new talent

Beyond his own films, Bharathiraja left mark on Tamil cinema by launching careers of numerous actors and directors who later became industry fixtures.

He introduced actors including Karthik, Radha, Revathi, Radhika, and Vijayashanti. Among supporting actors, he introduced Janagaraj, Vadivukkarasi, Chandrasekhar, Pandiyan, and Napoleon. Directors who appeared in small roles in his films before becoming prominent names include K. Bhagyaraj, Manivannan, Manobala, Thiagarajan, and Ponvannan. He was also instrumental in casting Sathyaraj in his first lead role.

Acting credits and later work

In his later years, Bharathiraja took on acting roles in addition to directing. He appeared in several commercially successful Tamil films including Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004), Pandianadu (2013), Eeswaran (2021), Thiruchitrambalam (2022), and Maharaja (2024).

He won the Vijay Award for Best Supporting Actor for Pandianadu (2013) in 2013.

His most recent acting appearance was in Mohanlal’s Malayalam film Thudarum (2025).

On the directorial front, his last completed work was a segment in the anthology series Modern Love Chennai (2023), titled Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal.

A film titled Pulavar, in which he had acted, remains unreleased.

Bharathiraja also founded the Bharathi Raja International Institute of Cinema to train the next generation of filmmakers.

Illness and final years

Bharathiraja was rushed to MGM Healthcare in Chennai on Dec 27, 2025, after complaining of breathlessness. He was admitted to the Critical Care Unit with a severe lung infection.

A medical bulletin issued on Jan 5, 2026 stated that he was responding to treatment and was on appropriate treatment for organ impairments.

His health had been serious ever since his son Manoj passed away following a cardiac arrest at the age of 48 in March 2025.

Bharathiraja’s brother, Jayaraj Periyamayathevar, had revealed that the filmmaker’s mental health was very low and that he was not coping with the loss. He did not recover.

Legacy

Bharathiraja directed socially themed films with special emphasis on women and their interpersonal relationships, and addressed social evils such as caste discrimination throughout his career.

He also popularised the practice of directors addressing Tamil audiences directly, starting the tradition of beginning public statements with the phrase “En Iniya Thamizh Makkale” (My sweet Tamil people).

Over nearly five decades, he reshaped what Tamil cinema looked like, where it was shot, and whose stories it chose to tell. THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK