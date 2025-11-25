Veteran South Korean actor Lee Soon-jae dies at 91

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SEOUL – Veteran actor Lee Soon-jae died on Nov 25 at the age of 91, his family said.

Lee was one of South Korea’s most prolific and respected actors, appearing in about 140 major television dramas, along with numerous films and stage productions, over more than six decades.

Born in 1934 in Hoeryong in what is now North Korea, Lee’s family moved to Seoul before the Korean War (1950 to 1953). He began acting when he attended Seoul National University, making his debut with the play Beyond The Horizon in 1956.

One of his defining performances came in the hit family drama What Is Love? (1991 to 1992), which reached a 65 per cent viewership rating and solidified his reputation for portraying a stern, tradition-bound father.

He took on prominent roles in major historical dramas, including the principled physician Yoo Ui-tae in Hur Jun (1999), and appeared in Sangdo (2001) and Lee San (2007).

In his 70s, he expanded his range through the sitcoms High Kick! (2006) and High Kick Through the Roof (2009), earning a new generation of fans for his comedic turns. He also appeared in the travel reality programme Grandpas Over Flowers (2013 to 2018).

He continued acting into his 80s, remaining active until late 2024 and becoming the oldest recipient to win the top prize at the KBS Drama Awards that year.

He also had a brief political career, being elected as a lawmaker in 1992 of the then ruling Democratic Liberal Party. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK