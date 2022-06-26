6 vegetarian-friendly places to spend CDC vouchers

You do not have to be a vegetarian to enjoy a hearty plant-based meal.

And you can find various vegetarian eateries and businesses in the heartland.

From hawker stores to food suppliers, here are six vegetarian-friendly places to spend your Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.

1. Enjoy a healthy spread at Onn Vegetarian

Where: 01-01 5 Upper Boon Keng Road

Open: Mondays to Saturdays, 7.30am to 2pm. Closed on Sundays. Check its Facebook page for ad hoc days off

Info: str.sg/wuF7

This stall's objective is for everyone to try having at least one vegetarian meal a day.

The three-man operation offers vegetarian, MSG-free alternatives to dishes such as Thai-style fish slices and satay bee hoon. Check out its Facebook page for the menu, which is updated daily.

The stall's employee John Tan says more than 85 per cent of its patrons are not vegetarians. They return to the stall for the service and food, which ranges in price from $5 to $17.

2. Savour vegetarian and vegan treats from Almond Bakery

Where: 01-150, 630 Bukit Batok Central

Open: Weekdays, 9am to 7.30pm; Saturdays, 9am to 6pm. Closed on Sundays

Info: www.facebook.com/AlmondBakery

Before stepping into the bakery, you will be greeted by the smell of warm bakes - from curry pastries to sweet, fluffy bread. The baked goods are all vegetarian, with most being vegan. All products are made with unbleached flour, as well as less oil and sugar.

Try the colourful Vegan 4 Scholar loaf, which costs $2.50 and is made with pumpkin, black sesame, beetroot and spinach.

3. Visit one of the three Sunnychoice outlets

Where: The Rail Mall, 434 Upper Bukit Timah Road

Open: 10.30am to 9pm daily

Info: Call 6892-2383

Where: 01-154 630 Bukit Batok Central

Open: 10.30am to 9pm daily

Info: Call 6899-0918

Where: 01-158 125 Bukit Merah Lane 1

Open: Mondays to Saturdays, 10am to 3pm. Closed on Sundays and public holidays

Info: Call 6272-3138 or go to sunnychoice.com.sg

Founded by five sisters in 2007, each Sunnychoice outlet has a vegetarian eatery and retail store selling plant-based products.

Food for dining in and takeaway includes thunder tea rice ($10) and assam "fish" rice ($9), while products such as organic buckwheat berries are priced at $7.50 for 500g.

4. Shop for groceries at Happy Vegetarian Mini Mart

Where: 01-122, 494 Jurong West Street 41

Open: Mondays to Saturdays, 8.30am to 6.30pm; Sundays and public holidays, 8am to 4pm

Info: str.sg/wuFX

From Korean cheesy rice cakes to familiar tidbits, this grocery store offers a wide range of vegetarian snacks and meals such as frozen Hawaiian pizza. Prices range from $2 to $20.

On its Facebook page, it offers festive food items such as glutinous rice and vegetarian bak kwa.

5. Shop for food supplies at Friendly Vegetarian Food Supplier

Where: 01-1165, 421 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10

Open: Mondays to Saturdays, 8am to 5pm; public holidays, 8am to 1pm. Closed on Sundays

Info: www.friendlyvegetarian.com.sg

The shop, which has been operating since 1988, offers plant-based condiments and ready-to-eat meals.

For instance, 500g of vegetarian fish costs less than $8, while a jar of braised sauce goes for under $7.

6. Try vegetarian alternatives at one of the 11 Ju Fu Yuan Vegetarian Delight outlets

Info: Opening hours vary for each outlet. Go to www.facebook.com/jfy82vegetarin

These stores offer vegetarian versions of classic mixed rice and zi char dishes such as cereal prawn.

They also provide vegetarian-friendly buffet-style catering services. Their outlets are located across the island, such as in Bedok, Serangoon and Tampines.

Prices start from $2.50 for one dish.

•For the full list of places that accept CDC vouchers, go to www.gowhere.gov.sg/cdcvouchersmerchants