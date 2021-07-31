Vaxxers privilege: Best perks and discounts for the vaccinated

SINGAPORE - Joining the vaccination club has many privileges.

Moves to encourage people to get the Covid-19 vaccine have expanded into the retail and food-and-beverage sectors, with a growing array of freebies and discounts extended to those jabbed.

Here are 12 great deals to look out for.

1. Discounts on staycays and meals



PHOTO: MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS



Guests with proof of vaccination can enjoy discounts linked to Singapore's upcoming 56th National Day at six hotels under Millennium Hotels and Resorts in Singapore - Orchard Hotel, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, Studio M Hotel, M Social, M Hotel, and Copthorne King's Hotel.

Vaccinated guests can order a second set meal at 56 per cent off from the National Day menus at these hotels' restaurants. A pair of M Wines - a bottle of red and one white - goes for $56.

At Orchard Hotel Singapore, vaccinated guests opting for a staycation are eligible for a second room at a 56 per cent discount.

When: Till Aug 31

Info: Go to Millennium Hotel's website or e-mail Millennium Hotels

2. Afternoon tea deal



PHOTO: GRAND MERCURE SINGAPORE ROXY



A 10 per cent discount applies for the Afternoon Tea Room Package at Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy at 50 East Coast Road.

The perks in this overnight staycation package, usually priced from $168++, include afternoon tea (above) for two; free kids' meals for up to two children below the age of six; and 30 per cent off at the hotel's Jia Wei and Feast Roxy restaurants.

Provide proof of partial or full vaccination via a certificate or the TraceTogether app at check-in. Terms and conditions apply.

When: Till Aug 31

Info: Call 6344-8000 or e-mail Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy

3. Post-vaccination coverage



PHOTO: GREAT EASTERN



The Great Covid Care Plan, insurer Great Eastern's complimentary post-vaccination protection plan, is available to all Singapore residents who have completed their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine approved for use by the Health Sciences Authority or supplied under the Special Access Route.

It provides a cash payout of $200 a day of hospitalisation, up to a total of $2,000, if the individual is hospitalised due to Covid-19 after vaccination. The plan provides worldwide coverage, so hospitalisation overseas is covered as countries start to open up.

When: The sign-up period ends on Sept 30. Applicants must complete their first vaccination by Dec 31 to qualify.

Info: Go to Great Eastern's Covid Care Plan website

4. Cheaper mobile phones



PHOTO: SINGTEL



Singtel is offering up to $250 off eligible mobile phones purchased with its XO Plus mobile plans. Customers can present their vaccination certificate on their TraceTogether or HealthHub app when they sign up.

When: Till Aug 22

Info: Log on to Singtel’s video-conference link, where a sales officer will help with the transaction.

5. Discounts on supplements



PHOTO: GNC



Show proof of vaccination at GNC outlets, which sell health and wellness products, for perks like 20 per cent off GNC multivitamins and Vitamin C supplements, as well as a free two-year VIP membership, usually worth $15, with any purchase.

When: Till Dec 31

Info: Go to I am vaccinatedSG's website

6. Durian gelato giveaway



PHOTO: DURIANBB



DurianBB is offering a DurianBB 50/50 Gelato Bar worth $6.90 for free with any takeaway purchase of fresh durian.

Just flash proof that you are fully or partially vaccinated at the store at 01-65, 462 Crawford Lane.

When: Till Aug 31

Info: Go to DurianBB's website

7. Free add-ons with your ramen



Japanese restaurant AFURI is offering a free Thai Milk Tea drink with every purchase of 1 ramen dish and 1 side dish. PHOTO: JAPAN FOODS HOLDING



Menbaka Kyoto Fire Ramen, at 05-03 Cineleisure Orchard, is offering free gyoza with every takeaway order of its signature fire ramen dishes. Customers do not have to be fully vaccinated; proof of their first vaccine appointment is sufficient.

Separately, the Afuri and Hototogisu Ramen restaurant chains are giving away a free Thai milk tea drink with every purchase of a ramen dish and a side dish. Proof of full vaccination has to be shown.

When: Till Aug 31

8. Dim sum treats



PHOTO: TIM HO WAN



In conjunction with National Day, dim sum chain Tim Ho Wan is offering up to 56 per cent off selected takeaway items, including its dry Hong Kong wanton noodles and pan-fried radish cake. To qualify, show proof of having received at least one vaccination dose.

When: Till Aug 18 at all outlets except Marina Bay Sands

Info: Go to Tim Ho Wan's website

9. Seafood haul



PHOTO: TEKONG SEAFOOD RESTAURANT



Tekong Seafood Restaurant offers a 15 per cent discount on its delivery menu for customers who are fully vaccinated.

Customers can call or send a WhatsApp message to 9790-0172 to place their orders. They will be asked to show proof of their vaccination status.

When: From tomorrow to Aug 18

Info: Go to Tekong Seafood Restaurant's website

10. Coffee sweetener deals



PHOTO: HOOK COFFEE



Hook Coffee is dangling a storewide discount of 15 per cent to those who have been fully vaccinated.

Besides speciality coffees like Bubble Pop, with tasting notes of bubble gum and lychee, and Singablend, reminiscent of iced gem biscuits, products include coffee subscription services, gift sets and coffee machines.

When: Till Dec 31

Info: Go to I am vaccinatedSG's website

11. Designer chic for less



PHOTO: STYLE THEORY



Fashion brand Style Theory is offering discounts for fully vaccinated customers on its rental services for designer fashion and bags, and its luxury resale services.

Those eligible can get $30 off the Unlimited Apparel Membership, a monthly subscription worth $129, by applying the promo code STxSTapp30 upon checkout at Style Theory's website.

Customers will be contacted to send a screenshot of their vaccination status.

When: Till Sept 30

Info: Go to Style Theory's website for fashion rental membership plans and shop here for designer resale selections.

12. Free popcorn



PHOTO: THE PROJECTOR



Fully vaccinated patrons will receive free popcorn with any food-and-beverage purchase at The Projector's two cinemas at Golden Mile Tower and Riverside Point. The offer is available for the first 50 redemptions a day at each location.

Cinemagoers need to show proof of vaccination, via TraceTogether, HealthHub or a certificate.

When: From Aug 18 to 31, when dining-in restrictions are expected to ease

Info: Go to The Projector's website