Vanda Miss Joaquim, other Singapore heritage orchids face uncertain future

Mr Teo Peng Seng (left), founder of Woon Leng Nursery, with his son Teo Woon Cheng, a director of the orchid farm. ST PHOTO: ARTHUR SIM
Arthur Sim
Correspondent
Updated
31 min ago
Published
40 min ago
SINGAPORE – Vanda Miss Joaquim may be turning 130 years old in 2023, but her future does not look good – at least, not in Singapore.

In fact, whether the national flower will even be grown here commercially in 10 years’ time is a big question mark.

