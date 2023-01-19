Van Gogh’s art comes to life at immersive digital exhibition at Resorts World Sentosa

SINGAPORE – Masterpieces by influential Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh will come to life at the South-east Asia debut of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.

The 360-degree digital art experience will be presented at Resorts World Sentosa’s (RWS) B1 Forum from March 1 and housed within various galleries occupying a total of over 17,000 sq ft.

Visitors can take in more than 300 of van Gogh’s sketches, drawings and paintings, with large-scale floor-to-ceiling and wall-to-wall digital projections. This includes a central projection area where the digital projections will be most prominent.

This iteration of the celebration of the late painter’s work has travelled to Europe, China and the United States and was rated the top immersive experience by readers of media outlet USA Today.

The Singapore edition will also feature the world debut of a showcase of the traditional art of Japanese woodblock stamps and prints which influenced van Gogh’s work. There will also be a Japanese matcha tea ceremony to participate in.

Another highlight of the exhibition is A Day in the Life of the Artist, a virtual reality experience that lets visitors explore a 10-minute journey revealing the inspiration behind some of the his pieces.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is organised by H&B in partnership with Exhibition Hub, Fever, and RWS. Tickets start at $15 for children and $24 for adults, and have sold out for March 1 to 16. For more information, go to www.vangoghexpo.com/singapore.