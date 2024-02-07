14 Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him and her starting from $20

For some of us, saying “I love you” isn’t easy. That’s where a well-chosen gift can help.
Valentine's Day gift ideas for him or her can strike the perfect balance between meaningful, useful and budget-friendly.
If you’re looking for unusual gift ideas beyond the traditional flowers and chocolate, our guide has you covered. Whether you’re looking for creative Valentine’s Day gifts for the boyfriend or something cute to make the girlfriend smile, our selection has ideas for every type of person.
From a practical yet stylish stand for the iPhone and Apple Watch to a cool ice cream chiller, keep reading for our picks, starting from a wallet-friendly $20.
Valentine’s Day gift ideas for her
Lego Cherry Blossoms, $19.49
Original price: $21.90 (11 per cent off)
Say it with flowers. Flowers from Lego, that is. This set features two pretty sprigs of cherry blossom buds that can be added to a narrow vase as a unique decoration for the room.
Available for $19.49 at Amazon and $21.90 at Lazada
Paris Hilton Mini Ice Cube Maker Set, $25.36
Featuring heart-shaped mini ice cubes, this delightful set will make the cutest addition to her drinks. Made from BPA-free silicone, this set includes three silicone trays, a storage container and ice scoop. It's perfect for jazzing up everything from iced coffees to evening cocktails.
Available for $25.36 at Amazon
Kate Spade New York Small Square Stud Earrings, $43.96
Original price: $55 (20 per cent off)
Add a little sparkle to her day with these charming glitter-filled studs that will catch the light and offer a pop of colour and shine. It comes included with a dust bag.
Available for $43.96 at Amazon
Jisulife Mini Rechargeable Handheld Fan Pro1 S, $59.90
Original price: $100 (40 per cent off)
Don’t be fooled by its small size. This handheld fan offers 100 levels of wind speed adjustments and an impressive 18.5 hours battery life. Lightweight and equipped with a lanyard, it's ideal for summer travel, daily commutes and outdoor adventures.
Available for $59.90 at Lazada and $65.29 at Shopee
Spigen Bamboo Stand for Apple Watch and iPhone, $18.69
Original price: $21.99 (15 per cent off)
Compatible with any Apple Watch and iPhone series, this stylish stand has non-slip rubber pads and convenient cutouts to keep devices and cords neatly organised on the nightstand or desk. Made from eco-friendly bamboo, its sturdy design also ensures it won’t tip over.
Available for $18.69 at Amazon
Logitech Pop Mouse, $38
Original price: $54 (30 per cent off)
Transform her workspace with a splash of colour and personality. The Logitech Pop mouse offers customisable emojis and silent clicks, and connects easily to multiple devices.
Available for $38 at Lazada
Shopee x Medicube Youth Boosting Collagen Set, $112
Original price: $199 (44 per cent off)
Gift her radiant, youthful skin this Valentine’s Day. This collagen set by Korean beauty brand Medicube contains a Triple Collagen Toner, Triple Collagen Serum and the Deep Erasing Cream 2.0, plus two collagen lifting masks, all designed to hydrate, firm, and illuminate the skin for an overall plumping effect.
Available for $112 at Shopee
Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him
S’well Stainless Steel Ice Cream Chiller, $41.56
Original price: $45.51 (8 per cent off)
This would be a sweet surprise for the man who loves ice cream. Whether it’s for a picnic at the Botanic Gardens or movie night at home, this one-pint chiller keeps your favourite scoops frozen for hours, thanks to its triple-layered insulation. Also available in vanilla
Available for $41.56 at Amazon
Archipelago Brewery Summer IPA Craft Beer, $20.03
Buy 5, save 18 per cent
Stock his fridge with something special. Crafted locally by Archipelago Brewery, known for its beers that draw inspiration from local flavours and ingredients, this Summer IPA brew features notes of orange, grapefruit and pine for a refreshing taste of the tropics.
Available for $20.03 at Amazon
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter, $39.49
Original price: $44.55 (11 per cent off)
Say hello to an upgraded morning routine. Perfect for the slow brew lover, this elegant coffee maker with stainless steel filter (no paper filters needed!) ensures a fuller, richer coffee flavour by preserving its oils and aroma.
Available for $39.49 at Amazon
Casio Digital Watch, $32.13
This slick-looking black and gold watch is for the man on the move, offering a suite of features including a stopwatch, countdown timer and a world time indicator for 48 cities across 31 time zones. It’s also water resistant up to 100 metres, making it safe to keep on while swimming.
The watch also boasts five daily alarms, an hourly time signal for timely reminders, and an LED light with afterglow for easy reading in low light.
Available for $32.13 at Amazon
Belkin Marvel Iron Man Series USB-C 7-in-1 Multiport Hub Adapter, $119
Newly released in January in partnership with Marvel, this slim, portable dock is the perfect tech companion, designed to bring back all the essential multimedia ports lacking from the latest MacBooks and laptops.
This device ensures his laptop remains powered up while he works, and has different ports that can connect multiple devices, like monitors, SD cards, headphones and more.
Available for $119 at Lazada
Puma Men’s 3-Pack Athletic Fit Boxer Briefs, from $22.63
Original price: $40 (43 per cent off)
For something a little cheeky and sexy, this three-pack of boxer briefs ticks all those boxes. Designed to keep him cool and comfortable, these briefs come packed with cooling technology and moisture-wicking fabric that says goodbye to discomfort.
Available from $22.63 at Amazon
Ugreen 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station, $42.49
Original price: $51.99 (18 per cent off)
Perfect for iPhone and AirPods users, this magnetic stand charges both devices simultaneously without missing a beat. Its strong magnetic hold ensures his phone stays in place, letting him binge-watch his favourite shows or use his phone seamlessly while charging.
The adjustable stand offers both portrait and landscape mode, and an LED indicator shows the charging status.
Available for $42.49 at Amazon
All prices are correct at time of publication