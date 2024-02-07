14 Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him and her starting from $20

For some of us, saying “I love you” isn’t easy. That’s where a well-chosen gift can help.

Valentine's Day gift ideas for him or her can strike the perfect balance between meaningful, useful and budget-friendly.

If you’re looking for unusual gift ideas beyond the traditional flowers and chocolate, our guide has you covered. Whether you’re looking for creative Valentine’s Day gifts for the boyfriend or something cute to make the girlfriend smile, our selection has ideas for every type of person.

From a practical yet stylish stand for the iPhone and Apple Watch to a cool ice cream chiller, keep reading for our picks, starting from a wallet-friendly $20.