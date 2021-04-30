UWeekly gives away goodies, deals for 20th birthday

SINGAPORE - To mark its 20th-year milestone, entertainment and lifestyle magazine UWeekly are dishing out goodies and deals this month (May).

For instance, in a tie-up with Duke Bakery, the magazine, published by Singapore Press Holdings, has launched U Bread, which is made of cranberry with cream cheese and black beans.

Until May 31, with every purchase of a loaf of U Bread ($5.50), customers will receive a complimentary pack of Duke Slice bread worth $4.

A complimentary pack of U Cookies, launched in collaboration with Mdm Ling Bakery, will come with every purchase of issue 804 or 805 of the magazine during the first two weekends of the month at selected newsstands.

Four flavours - green pea, almond, peanut and wholemeal raisin - are available.

From May 7 to 21, the first 50 people who pre-order SG Walker ($22.40, usual price is $28) - a compilation of travel stories by local travel writer Lawrence Chang - online will get them autographed by him.

The books can be collected at the official launch at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore on May 30.

Readers can also escape to the southern islands of Singapore with Chang and UFM100.3 DJ Huang Wenhong. Organised by UWeekly and footwear brand Skechers, the five-hour day trip, priced at $20 a person, takes place on May 23.

Readers who post photos, videos or text messages about UWeekly with the hashtags #UWSG20 and #uweeklysg20 on its Facebook and Instagram pages by May 6 stand to win a bottle of Only Skin Afterglow Antibacterial Hydrating Mist worth $42.

The top 10 posts with the most likes on each platform will win the prize.

More information about the deals can be found in the latest issue of UWeekly.