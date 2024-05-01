US novelist Paul Auster dies at 77

NEW YORK - Paul Auster, the prolific American novelist whose works included The New York Trilogy, has died of complications from lung cancer, a friend of the novelist told AFP. He was 77.

Auster died on the evening of April 30 at his home in Brooklyn surrounded by family, including his wife Siri Hustvedt and daughter Sophie Auster, his friend and fellow author Jacki Lyden said in a statement sent to AFP.

He made his name with noirish, existentialist novels about lonely writers, outsiders and down-and-outers that were a huge hit in Europe particularly.

The author with the soulful, sunken eyes gained cult status in the 1980s and 1990s with his New York Trilogy of metaphysical mysteries and his hip film Smoke, about the lost souls who frequent a Brooklyn tobacco shop.

Hustved, also an author, announced in March 2023 that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

In a long moving post on Instagram in August 2023, she wrote about their life in Cancerland next to photos of them as a younger couple.

“The patient, and I with him, have travelled straight ahead on the road, been delayed, and turned in circles,” she wrote. “We haven’t reached the sign that marks the country’s boundary: You are now leaving Cancerland.”