US federal agents raid homes tied to rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in Los Angeles and Miami

NEW YORK - Federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security on March 25 raided homes in the Los Angeles area and Miami that a person with knowledge of the case said were connected to Sean Combs, the hip-hop mogul who has been accused of sexual assault and sex trafficking in multiple lawsuits over the past several months.

In a statement on March 25, in response to questions about news reports of a raid on Combs’ residences, Homeland Security Investigations said: “Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

A spokesperson for Mr Combs did not respond to a request for comment.

The criminal inquiry was being conducted by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York and federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations, a law enforcement official said. Mr Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for the Southern District, declined to comment.

The department did not say who the target of the investigation was. Video from Fox 11 (KTTV), a local television news station in Los Angeles, showed armed officers entering a home in the Holmby Hills area of the city, which the station said was connected to Mr Combs’ company, Bad Boy Entertainment.

Mr Combs, 54, known as Puff Daddy and Diddy, played an integral role in the transformation of hip-hop into a global commercial force, yet has been dogged for decades by accusations of violence. In November 2023, he was sued for sexual assault by Casandra Ventura, his former girlfriend, who was also signed to his label, Bad Boy, as the performing artist Cassie.

In her suit, Ms Ventura accused Mr Combs of forcing her to engage in sexual activity with male prostitutes over a period of years. The suit said that as a result of those encounters, which took place in a number of cities across the United States, Ms Ventura was a victim of sex trafficking.

Ms Ventura’s civil suit was settled in just one day, with her and Mr Combs saying their dispute had been resolved “amicably”.

But her suit was followed by several more cases, each accusing Mr Combs of sexual assault. In one case filed last in February, a music producer, Rodney Jones, said Combs had made unwanted sexual contact with him, and forced him to hire prostitutes and participate in sex acts with them.

Mr Combs has denied the accusations against him.

In December 2023, after an anonymous woman filed a suit accusing him and two other men of raping her in a New York recording studio in 2003, when she was 17, the music mogul said: “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged.”

After Mr Jones’ suit, Shawn Holley, a lawyer for Mr Combs, said Mr Jones is “nothing more than a liar who filed a US$30 million (S40.4 million) lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday, ,and called his accusations “pure fiction”.

In a statement on March 25, Mr Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer who represents Ms Ventura and the anonymous woman who sued Mr Combs alleging the assault at a New York studio, said: “We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.” NYTIMES