US anchor faces backlash over ‘Death to America’ joke about BTS Oreo cookies

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr James Eppler (left), an anchor at KCBD Fox34 in Lubbock, Texas, made the remark on May 26 while introducing the BTS-themed Oreo collaboration.

SEOUL – A US television news anchor has come under fire after joking during a live broadcast that a limited-edition Oreo cookie collaboration with BTS contained the message “Death to America”.

Mr James Eppler, an anchor at KCBD Fox34 in Lubbock, Texas, made the remark on May 26 while introducing the BTS-themed Oreo collaboration.

“The cookie’s wafer is BTS’ signature colour, purple. The wafers are also engraved with one of 13 designs, which spell out a message to fans when put together. And that is: ‘Death to America’, which I think is really strange,” Mr Eppler said during the segment.

After his co-hosts appeared visibly surprised, Mr Eppler immediately laughed and corrected himself, saying: “No, it’s not.”

Moments before the remark, Mr Eppler had introduced the product by noting that the collaboration featured a hotteok-inspired flavour, referring to the popular Korean street snack that BTS members have previously said they enjoyed while growing up.

The clip quickly spread online, drawing criticism from members of BTS’ global fandom, Army. Some social media users called for disciplinary action against the anchor, while others accused him of displaying ignorance, xenophobia and racial insensitivity.

The controversy follows a similar incident in March on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when BTS was a guest.

Before a taping, a warm-up comedian Seth Herzog drew criticism after joking to audience members, “Anybody here from the North? No? Nobody?”

The remark was widely interpreted by some fans as a reference to North Korea and a racially insensitive joke directed at BTS. Herzog later apologised to the group following the backlash. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK